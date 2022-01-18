How will the BBC licence fee freeze affect you?

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries confirmed on Monday the BBC licence fee will be frozen at £159 for the next two years, but how will that affect you and what you watch or listen to?

What is the BBC licence fee?

The licence fee pays for BBC services including TV, radio, the BBC website, podcasts, iPlayer and apps.

It applies to any provider you use on any device, including a TV, computer, laptop, mobile phone, tablet, games console, digital box or DVD/VHS recorder.

It costs £159 for a colour licence and £53.50 for a black and white licence annually. The cost of a licence has risen from £104 in 2000.

Its existence is guaranteed until at least December 31, 2027, by the BBC’s royal charter, which sets out its funding and purpose.

Why is the government freezing the price of the licence fee?

Culture Secretary Ms Dorries has frozen the BBC licence fee at £159 for the next two years.

Speaking in the House of Commons, she said the government could “not justify extra pressure on the wallets of hardworking households”.

Following the two-year freeze, Ms Dorries stated the fee will rise in line with inflation for the following four years.

Shadow Culture Secretary Lucy Powell accused Ms Dorries of creating a “distraction” by “finding someone else to blame” following the criticism of Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the Downing Street parties.

How could it affect you?

With the fee frozen until 2023, licence fee payers do not need to worry about a price increase.

From 2010 to 2016, the fee cost £145.50 but increased every year since.

If the cost of the licence fee was not frozen and rose with inflation - currently at 5.1% - the total annual fee would be £167 from April 2022.

The licence fee is reported to be worth £3.2bn to the BBC.

In an effort to try and make up for the loss, the corporation could introduce a voluntary subscription service - similar to Netflix and Amazon - or a broadband levy.

What will happen to BBC programming?

Director general of the BBC Tim Davie, said the freeze would mean “tougher choices which will impact licence fee payers”.

He told BBC Radio 4 that services and shows will have to be cut as a result of the funding gap.

“Everything’s on the table,” Mr Davie replied when asked what could be cut.

In Northern Ireland, that could mean local programmes and radio shows could be cut back or face the axe.

In terms of local sport, the corporation airs some live NIFL Premiership games, the Irish Cup final and GAA on BBC iPlayer and BBC NI.

What has the BBC said?

In a statement from Mr Davie and BBC chairman Richard Sharp, they said the freeze means the corporation will now have to “absorb inflation”.

“That is disappointing - not just for licence fee payers , but also for the cultural industries who rely on BBC for the important work they do across the UK,” they stated.

“The BBC’s income for UK services is already 30% lower in real terms than it was 10 years ago.

“We will set out the implications of the settlement later before the end of the financial year, but it will necessitate tougher choices which will impact licence fee payers.”