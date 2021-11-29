How your money can help make a difference this festive season

When 20-year-old Demi-Leigh relocated from England to Co Down to support her mum and sister, she had to sleep on a sofa and live out of her suitcase due to a lack of space.

Her caring role is multi-layered as she cares for her mum but also helps look after her younger sister, helping with homework, providing emotional support and encouraging her to build life skills.

Demi-Leigh’s biggest problem when she arrived here was the lack of space in the house while she supported her family.

And this is where Action for Children’s Young Adult Carers Service came in.

Demi-Leigh and her family were supported to move into a bigger house, which provided them with all the personal space they needed.

The cost of furnishing it, though, was a massive obstacle and Demi-Leigh was concerned she would still be without a bed to sleep in.

Action for Children was able to help her access support to enable them to furnish their house. Demi-Leigh got a bedroom with all she needed to thrive, and the house became a home for all three.

Demi-Leigh said: “I would be lost without this service. It’s so good knowing I have the support when I need it, especially in the run-up to Christmas.”

Action for Children Young Adult Carers Service co-ordinator Andrea Turnball said: “Day in, day out we’re seeing families in Northern Ireland like Demi’s struggling to make ends meet.

“Families are worried about Christmas and concerned about how they’re going to provide with rising costs. This has added to the continued anxiety caused by Covid and we are doing our best to support families through the Iceland Winter Fund and any extra help we can provide.

“Being able to support Demi-Leigh’s family in the run-up to Christmas has been vital. With rising cost of living and bills, financially they couldn’t have afforded to furnish the home they were allocated, but now we know Demi has a safe, comfortable space of her own as she continues to care for her family during those more difficult winter months.

“This support has meant she can focus on keeping the house warm and can prepare for Christmas without the added stress of setting up a home from scratch.”