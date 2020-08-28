Howzat! The cricketer who hit a six... and his car window

An Irish international cricketer smashed more than a six when he knocked the ball out of the grounds recently - and sent it flying through his own car window.

Kevin O'Brien (36) was playing for Leinster Lightning yesterday as they beat North West Warriors in the third round of the Test Triangle Inter-Provincial Trophy.

In an unbelievable coincidence, while hitting a six at Pembroke Cricket Club at Sandymount, Dublin, O'Brien managed to send the ball straight through the back window of his own car parked outside.

Cricket Ireland tweeted a picture of the damage in the car park with the caption: "KEVIN O'BRIEN SMASHES SIX… and his own car window. Seriously."

Another Kevin O'Brien retweeted Cricket Ireland's post after being tagged by sport fans and said: "Not me, the other one.

"My car is still intact thankfully."