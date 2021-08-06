HS2 security alarm with a Northern Ireland accent almost gave Coventry walker a ‘heart attack’

A walker in England has told how she almost had a “heart attack” after a perimeter alarm set up at a construction site for the flagship High Speed 2 rail project shouted at her in a Northern Irish accent.

Walker Marian Allder said she and her husband were walking their dog between Berkswell and Ballsall Common near Coventry last Sunday, when an alarm suddenly activated expressing a distinctive accent.

Ms Allder was walking along a public footpath in the idyllic locale when the perimeter intrusion detection system on the other side of a fence was suddenly activated.

The area between Coventry and Solihull is popular with walkers due to its picturesque scenes and general tranquillity.

"A very loud siren went off, lights were flashing and a male voice with a strong Northern Irish accent, informed us our presence had been detected and the land owner and the police would be informed,” she told CoventryLive.

"It felt so incongruous. It was very bizarre, it took us completely by surprise and was quite unnerving.

"It was so loud it nearly gave me a heart attack. There were sirens and lights flashing - it was very Big Brother-ish.

“If you'd have been of a nervous disposition or had a heart problem who knows what might have happened.

"We do this walk quite a lot as we can let our cockapoo off the lead, but I was so angry. If there was anyone there in a high-vis or anything I would have had a go at them - I was so annoyed by it. I was furious.

“The fact they say they've contacted the police? Trespass is a civil matter anyway plus we were on a public footpath on a diversion set up specifically. There was no notice of it, no warning - it was very annoying.”

The area along the walkway has been fenced off as a result of upcoming construction work for the long-delayed High Speed 2 rail project currently being rolled out across parts of England.

Once completed, the project will provide faster rail travel between the north and south of England.

Sounding an ear-splitting alarm, the security sentinels shout in a broad Northern Irish accent: “Warning, this is security, your presence has been detected. The owner and police have been informed.”

The company behind the security machinery, PID Systems (Perimeter Intruder Detection Systems Ltd), has been contacted for a response to this story and asked whether all their systems use a Northern Irish accent.

A HS2 spokesperson said: “We have an authorised closure in place on a public footpath in Berkswell in order to safely complete HS2 works in the area.

"A diversion to the public footpath is clearly signposted. Security devices have been installed as a result of persistent malicious damage to the our diversion and safe working zone. The safety of the public and our staff remains our number one priority.”