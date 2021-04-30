Huge queues in Belfast city centre as retailers finally reopen

Shoppers queue ouside Primark in Belfast as shops reopen and hospitality is able to open outdoors in Northern Ireland where lockdown restrictions have begun to gradually ease. Mark Marlow/PA Wire

Thousands of people queued outside shops in Belfast on Friday as buskers and good weather made for a feelgood atmosphere in the city centre.

Shops including Zara and Stradivarius saw lengthy queues from early morning, but Primark was the biggest draw

With the retailer having no online presence, there was a real buzz as eager shoppers waited outside its Castle Street branch.

Jade Haveron (19), who was carrying two large bags as she left the store, said: "I bought the essentials — socks and pyjamas. I wouldn’t pay £40 for a pair of pyjamas when they’re £5 in there. I bought shorts and bikinis too — as if I’m going on holiday."

Tara Rowntree (31) spent £80 on tracksuit bottoms, underwear and T-shirts.

"I had pyjamas in my bag, but I took them out. I have so many at home. I missed Primark. I would come in once a month and do a big shop," she said.

April Boal and her teenage daughter Emily were in the market for "loads of clothes" but ended up buying mostly sportswear.

April said: "We queued for about an hour. We got here at 8.15am and it didn’t take long.

"I thought it would be really busy, but there was a lot of space. They’ve managed it really well."

Lindsay Bond, from Lurgan, bought some pyjamas after "living" in old ones for the past year.

"I can’t wait to throw out all the old pyjamas. I also got a nice outfit to go to a beer garden tomorrow," she said.

"I have to go into JD Sports to buy for my wee boy, who is four. He’s grown out of everything.

"Had I known they opened at 6.30am, I would have been here then. It was manic at the start."

There were plenty of other parents hoping to pick up clothes for their children, including Ciara McKeown, who also bought some pyjamas.

"The kid’s Primark was better. We went there first," she said.

Elsewhere, William Carruthers (65), from Dundonald, was enjoying window shopping as much as making actual purchases.

"I bought some books for my wife. I was in the football shop to see the sale and I was also in the Three shop to look at the new phones," he said.

"I’m looking around to see what else is on offer. It’s just to get out and about for an hour."

Trisha and Alan Morrison, both in their 50s, were in the market for clothes.

Alan joked he just "followed her around", but for Trish, reopening was a serious matter.

"We’ve had the longest lockdown of anywhere in the world, and our politicians didn’t ask for our cooperation," she said.

Also in the city centre, Ben Kempker (64) was doing best to avoid big queues.

"I’ve been buying accessories. I didn’t go near the queue in Primark. People must have been queueing for hours. I went into FatFace and AllSaints," he said.

Matthew Casement (24) and Sean Murphy (23), who were looking for summer clothes, visited Zara and Primark.

"The queue was long, but it moved really quickly and everyone was sticking to the markers on the floor," said Matthew.

Catherine Dodds (20) found the shops "very busy". "I was in Urban Outfitters and Pull & Bear, where I bought two jumpers and a gift card for my mum," she said.

Others had plenty of bags but did not want people to know they had been out shopping.

A man who wished to remain anonymous said: "I bought a few shirts but I’ve phoned in sick to work, so I can’t talk."