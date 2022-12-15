Huge rise in number of NI people with limiting health issues as charity boss calls for ‘real leadership’

Charities alarmed but not surprised after care system ‘stretched to breaking point’

The second phase of Census figures were released on Thursday morning

MS Society NI director David Galloway said health and social care services had been “stretched to breaking point” (stock image - PA)

The latest figures from the Census should serve as a wake-up call to Stormont, health charities have said.

The second phase of the data was released by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) yesterday.

The results showed 463,000 people, or 24.3% of the population, was living with a limiting long-term health problem or disability — a marked increase on the 2011 figure of 375,000.

MS Society NI director David Galloway said health and social care services had been “stretched to breaking point”.

He added: “It’s not surprising that more people have reported long-term pain, mobility issues or increased disability.

“These problems will continue until we have an Executive that puts health and wellbeing at the centre of its agenda and makes the investment needed in people and services that will allow health professionals to tackle increased demands for treatment.

“Statistics like this should be a wake-up call that demand on the health service will continue to rise. We all deserve real leadership and unanimous support for a financial and service strategy that will meet that need.”

MS Society NI Director David Galloway

The figures showed there had been a near 25% increase in the number of people living with long-term health conditions — an extra 88,000 — since 2011, with every area seeing an increase of over 15%.

Some 11.6% of people indicated they had long-term pain or discomfort, 10.9% said they had mobility or dexterity difficulty that limited basic physical activities, and 10.3% indicated they suffered from shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

Data on autism and Asperger syndrome was collected for the first time in 2021, with 35,000 (1.9%) indicating they had the condition, including 19,000 children, or one in 20.

Autism NI CEO Kerry Boyd said many adults may be going undiagnosed. She explained: “The statistics show 5.25% of 0 to 14-year-olds have a diagnosis of autism, compared to the 0.32% of 40 to 64-year-olds.

“The reasoning for this significant deviation is due to autism diagnosis only beginning in the late 1990s in Northern Ireland.

“Many autistic adults were missed as children and are only gaining a diagnosis later in life.

“However, with up to a six-year adult autism diagnosis waiting list in some health trust areas, this can prove very difficult.

“Hopefully these statistics will be a wake-up call for the Department of Health and an opportunity to be able to plan better.”

The initial tranche of results, released in September, reflected an ageing population, and yesterday’s data revealed the extent of unpaid care work undertaken by families, including by children.

Some 2,600 youngsters aged between five and 14 were providing unpaid care to a friend or relative at the time of the Census.

Overall, the data showed one person in eight (222,200) provided unpaid care, while the number providing 20 to 49 hours of unpaid care also rose by 53%.

One in 25 provided 50 or more hours of unpaid care per week, amounting to 68,700 people in total — up 22% since 2011.

One person in five within the 40 to 64 age bracket — 124,600 people — indicated they were providing unpaid care.

Carers NI said the figures confirmed unpaid carers were being left to “plug gaps” in the system. “The growing intensity of unpaid caring roles is incredibly alarming,” added policy and public affairs manager Craig Harrison.

“It confirms what carers have been telling us for years: statutory health and social care services are falling apart and it’s being left to them to fill in the gaps.

“If we were to pay staff the equivalent hours of care each week it would bankrupt the system, but we expect unpaid carers to do it with little-to-no support.

“Intense caring roles like this have a massive impact on people’s health, wellbeing and quality of life, and it is time we recognised that and gave our unpaid carers the help they need.

“The most important starting point is restoring the Executive to create a health system that is fit for purpose and takes some of the pressure off unpaid carers.”

Separate results from the Census showed the number of cars available to local motorists had passed one million for the first time since 1971, the first year the data was recorded.

A total of 1,067,417 cars or vans are now available, a 21% increase from the 2011 figure of 884,589.

The percentage of households with two or more available cars is also higher than those with one or fewer for the first time, with an average of 1.39 cars available.

Some 40.7% of households have at least two cars, with the number without a car or van dropping to 150,279 (19.55%).

The number of households with over five vehicles has almost doubled since 2011, leaping from 4,940 to 9,678 last year.

Active travel charity Sustrans said the figures showed how much we depended on cars.

“While cars are necessary for some journeys, many of our short journeys could be taken by foot or cycle,” it added.

“Congestion costs the UK economy billions each year. Transport accounts for 20% of Northern Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions, of which the main sources are the use of petrol and diesel in road transport.

“It is a complex problem that demands government redirect decades of funding from road-building to public transport and active travel.”