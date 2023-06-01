Hugh Callaghan, one of Birmingham Six, dies aged 93

Hugh Callaghan, one of the Birmingham Six, who was wrongly jailed for IRA bombings has died at the age of 93.

Mr Callaghan passed away in a London hospital last Saturday after suspected heart trouble.

Originally from Belfast, he was jailed for life along with the five other men for the explosions in Mulberry Bush and Tavern pubs in the centre of Birmingham on 21 November, 1974, which killed 21 people and injured 182.

The Birmingham Six were Irish men living in England who were rounded up after the IRA bombings.

Police beat and brutalised the men. They put alsatians in Callaghan’s cell and obtained false confessions that led to life sentences.

When the men later tried to prove their innocence, judges sided with police.

A campaign led by the Labour MP Chris Mullin paved the way to eventual exoneration and freedom in 1991 after 16 years in jail.

Police also claimed to have found traces of explosives on the men, but these tests were later discredited.

The Birmingham Six case became notorious for the "appalling vista" comment made by a British judge when he ruled against the men's civil action against the police over their ill treatment in custody.

Turning down their action in 1980, Lord Denning commented that the consequence for the English legal system of accepting that police officers were lying was such "an appalling vista" that every sensible person would reject further legal action.

The six men were eventually freed in 1991 after years of campaigning on their behalf.

A statement from the Mulready family, who became friends with Callaghan after Sally Mulready joined the campaign for his release and co-wrote his 1994 autobiography, Cruel Fate, described him as a man with “astonishing strength of character”.

They added: “Despite the profound injustice he endured, he was not bitter or angry, but joyful and always ready to sing. His party piece was Danny Boy, and his voice was magnificent and strong right to end, with the last day of his life spent with his beloved Adeline, singing to the nurses in hospital.”

In 2020, Mr Callaghan spoke of how singing helped him get through the coronavirus lockdown in the same way it helped him survive prison for 16 years.

He was among guests from a London pensioners' club who told RTE's Morning programme how music helped them pass the days since the lockdown was introduced in March – just as it had done when he was in jail.

After blasting out a strong voiced rendition of Danny Boy for the listeners, Mr Callaghan explained how a prison officer, upon hearing him sing in his cell, invited him to take part in a concert.

It was a move that was to change the way he was treated by other inmates until he was freed in March 1991 after the murder convictions against him and the five other innocent men were quashed by the Court of Appeal.