Hugh McWilliams' family prepares for funeral of Derry businessman whose death brought 'a chill to the community'

Hugh McWilliams and his wife Anne with a Derry GAA jersey featuring the H&A Mechanical Services logo

The funeral of Northern Ireland businessman Hugh Mcwilliams, who died following a road collision, will take place tomorrow.

Mr McWilliams, who was managing director of H&A Mechanical Services, died in the accident on the Five Mile Straight near Draperstown on Friday, August 14..

It's understood his wife Anne was injured in the crash.

In 2017 the Sunday Times Rich List reported the couple had an estimated €56m (£50m) fortune.

A family statement yesterday described Mr McWilliams as someone who had "a heart of a lion" who took things on with "an abundance of energy".

They also said they had been left "numb" by his passing, adding his death had "brought a chill to the community".

The family also thanked people for their messages of sympathy and kind support.

Requiem Mass will take place in the Church of St Eugene, Moneyneena tomorrow at 11am.

Mr McWilliams' company was the main sponsor for the Derry GAA county teams, as well as his local St Colm's club in Ballinascreen.

Derry GAA had paid tribute to Mr McWilliams, with the County Board saying it had been left "devastated" by his untimely death.

"Hugh was a giant of generosity. He was unstinting in his support for county, club and community," a statement said.

"The GAA was a way of life for Hugh and his untimely death will be a shock across the county.

A funeral notice described Mr McWilliams as the beloved husband of Anne and loving father of Maureen and Carlus, son of the late Peggy and Charlie.

It also said that due to the pandemic, the funeral and wake will be strictly private.