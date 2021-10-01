Hugh was at the heart of our family, say Heaneys as poet’s brother dies in his 70s

The younger brother of the late Seamus Heaney – immortalised by the Nobel laureate in a poem that described him shouting and laughing on his “big tractor” – has passed away.

Hugh Heaney – “the farmer at the heart of our family” – passed away on Thursday peacefully at his home in the Co Londonderry village of Bellaghy.

Hugh was in his late 70s and often spoke throughout his life of his pride in his brother's life and work, sharing their personal childhood memories, including the trauma of losing another brother.

In a post on social media, the Estate of Seamus Heaney shared an extract of ‘Keeping Going’, the poem Seamus had dedicated to Hugh.

It reads: “My dear brother, you have good stamina.

You stay on where it happens. Your big tractor

Pulls up at the Diamond, you wave at people,

You shout and laugh above the revs.”

The post added: "We are heartbroken at the passing of Hugh Heaney, the farmer at the heart of our family. Rest in peace."

The Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy, which is a museum dedicated to the playwright's life and literature, also wrote of its sadness at Hugh's death.

"We’re extremely saddened today at the loss of a best friend and an unstinting supporter, Hugh Heaney," read its statement.

"Hugh knew all our staff by name and was loved by them all for his openness, his friendliness and, of course, his wicked sense of humour. We will miss him terribly."

When the Seamus Heaney HomePlace had to first close its doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic last year, the centre launched a series of online readings and performances, which it posted on YouTube in May 2020.

The final episode saw Hugh perform a special reading of the first and last stanzas of ‘Keeping Going’.

In a BBC documentary two years ago, Hugh spoke about how their four-year-old brother had died after being knocked down in February 1953.

He recalled how he had been with him when the young boy "just ran across the road behind the bus, he just ran out".

Hugh also talked of how Seamus had returned home from St Columb's College for the funeral and later used the family tragedy as inspiration for his poem, ‘Mid-Term Break’, which was first published in Heaney's 1966 collection Death Of A Naturalist.

The powerful imagery in ‘Mid-Term Break’, from the snowdrops soothing the bedside to the heartbreaking line about the size of the coffin - "A foot for every year" - has made it one of his best known poems.

Hugh spoke of how he believed "Seamus’ feet never left the ground" and "you could nearly say he never left Bellaghy".

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at St Mary’s Church in Bellaghy, at 11am with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Hugh is survived by wife Jeananne, his children, Sarah, Owen and Suzanne (his daughter Rachel has also passed away), his grandchildren Louis and Rachel, and his remaining siblings, Charlie, Dan and Colm.