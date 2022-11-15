Hugo the pup steals hearts after PSNI pledge to make him police dog

A Mid and East Antrim dog has captured the hearts of users on social media and the PSNI, as police suggested the pup could join the force with enough support.

The PSNI shared an image of Hugo, a young Shar Pei, and said with 1,000 likes on the social media platform it might convince the police inspector to take him on as an “actual police dog”.

The post from Mid and East Antrim PSNI led to a raft of people sharing their love for Hugo, with the pooch perched on top of a police car branded “adorable” by users online.

In the post, the PSNI said: “Sadly Hugo isn’t an actual police dog & despite our best efforts to convince the Inspector that he could chase criminals and that he definitely wouldn’t leave presents in his office, he isn’t convinced.

“So we need the court of public opinion to change his mind. All wee Hugo wants for Christmas is to be a police dog, even for a little while and we think 1,000 likes might sway it.

“In return we could provide ‘HoHo Hugo’ content and ‘Helpful Hugo’ tips for you all to stay safe in the run up to Christmas.

“Someone made a joke that with his ruffled brow and sullen face, he looks just like the sergeant. We thought that was a bit rude as he is only a pup, but already has his own hair & much better table manners.”

Since the post went live on social media, it has gained over 3,500 likes.