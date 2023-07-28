Human trafficking: Three charges as PSNI targets group operating in NI

Three people have been charged to court in relation to the activities of a group, suspected of trafficking young Romanian women throughout Northern Ireland for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

A 35-year-old woman and two men, aged 29 and 26, have been charged with human trafficking for sexual exploitation and brothel keeping.

They also face charges of controlling prostitution for gain and money laundering offences.

The 29-year-old man has also been reported to the Public Prosecution Service for paying for sexual services.

They are all due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning, 29th July.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The PSNI’s Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit conducted searches in the Greater Belfast area targeting the aforementioned organised crime group.

Six women have been rescued after an investigation involving three police forces – the PSNI, An Garda Siochana and Romanian police – and spanning over a year.