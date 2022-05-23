Hundreds affected by Belfast flight cancellation chaos

Hundreds of passengers have been affected by the cancelled flights

Hundreds of people have been affected and some left stranded at Belfast International Airport after airline Easyjet cancelled three flights from Belfast along with their return journeys.

A flight to Portugal was cancelled on Sunday, along with a flight to Bristol and another to Gatwick because of ground handling delays. A flight to Gatwick has been cancelled on Monday, it's been reported.

In a statement, Easyjet confirmed its flight to Faro was cancelled due to earlier delays which it said resulted in the "crew reaching their maximum working hours". The same reason was given for the flight to Bristol.

It apologised for the inconvenience and said customers could transfer to an alternative flight or receive a refund.

The cancellation of the flight saw hundreds of people stranded at the airport.

Meanwhile, a TUI flight from Kos in Greece to Belfast was also cancelled twice due to operational issues.

A spokesperson said the airline apologised for the inconvenience after passengers were initially expected to depart first on Saturday, then again on Sunday before both departures were cancelled.

“Everyone has been able to stay in their hotels and meals have been provided. We are in touch and will update them with revised travel plans as soon as we can.

“We understand that delays are frustrating and we thank all impacted customers for their patience. Customers on this flight are entitled to compensation in line with regulations and have already been sent information on how to submit a claim.”

One passenger, who had been due to fly to Faro, said passengers were given no information from the airline.

"We've heard nothing from no one, they just put up a sign saying flight cancelled," said Danielle McLaughlin, from Londonderry.

"There's no EasyJet representative in the actual airport and there's no flights out for tomorrow," she said.

Rosaleen Gormley told the BBC's Nolan programme on Monday morning she had expected to fly from Bristol to Belfast after a holiday.

On Sunday, she received a text to say the flight had been delayed by 50 minutes, before it was later cancelled after they had arrived at the airport.

"People needed a hotel for the night because that was the last flight," she said. But when she tried to book a hotel "the app just collapsed, it crashed, we couldn't get back into it".

Ms Gormley later took a taxi back into Bristol and rang the number provided for help several times but couldn't get through.

Easyjet sent representatives to speak to disgruntled customers but Ms Gormely said they didn't offer enough assistance.

"Two young girls came down and they essentially asked us to leave the building," she said. “There was no apology, no niceness, no nothing.”

A spokesperson for Easyjet said: “We did all possible to minimise the impact of the disruption for our customers and customers were able to transfer to an alternative flight free of charge, or receive a voucher or a refund. The quickest and easiest way for customers to book a hotel and transfer to an alternative easyJet flight is always via Manage Bookings or through the easyJet app, and we also had a number of dedicated staff at Belfast airport available to assist.

"Customers can also contact us by phone to discuss other rerouting options, in line with EU261, and we always aim to reroute customers within 24 hours.”

“While this was outside of our control, we are very sorry for the inconvenience caused by the cancellations. The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew is our highest priority."