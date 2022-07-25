Hundreds apply for emergency support after North West flooding

More than 300 households have applied for an emergency payment in the aftermath of major flooding in the North West.

Despite homes being ruined for the second time in just five years, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) remains unable to provide a timeline for an overdue flood alleviation scheme to protect homes in the area.

Some 60-70mm of rain fell over an eight to nine hour period during flooding in August 2017, affecting around 400 properties.

The Met Office has confirmed there was 70mm in five hours on Saturday, July 23 — even more intense than the 2017 deluge. DfI said this time around around that 40 properties may have flooded, including those in Eglinton and Drumahoe.

Derry City & Strabane District Council has, however, said that in excess of 300 domestic properties have registered for a £1,000 emergency payment scheme.

Members of the council’s environmental health team have been on site since lunchtime on Sunday carrying out inspections and processing the applications as a matter of urgency.

In 2020, it was said that almost £7m was needed to avert a repeat of the widespread destruction in Eglinton and Drumahoe in 2017.

Then Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said subject to funding, works could commence on site during the 2021/22 financial year and would take approximately 12 months to complete.

The scheme involved the construction of approximately 2,700 metres of flood defences and a range of other smaller works.

Several options were considered, including the provision of flood defences such as walls and embankments and the upsizing of culverts.

A combination of these measures was deemed most suitable.

To date no construction works have commenced.

The department was asked why the flood alleviation scheme has not progressed and for an updated timeline.

No response was provided in relation to those questions.

DfI said efforts by the department through Saturday evening and into the early hours of Sunday morning protected many homes from flooding.

A DfI spokesperson added: “The Department was well prepared for this event, we were on a heightened state of alert with staff on standby, even though the weather warning was provided at short notice.

“This was a significant event and we were extremely busy with over 350 flood related calls and over 8,000 sandbags were deployed.

“Multi-agency partners were on board with regular communication between all civil contingency partners.”

The council is encouraging anyone whose home has been impacted to immediately contact them to register their property in order to avail of the Department for Communities emergency payment scheme.

This emergency payment scheme has been made available to assist those worst affected by the floods in the city and district.

The fund is available to help make their home fit to live in following inspections.