Hundreds don their running shoes in Belfast for Cancer Focus’ annual Pink Run

The Slipways were awash with colour yesterday as hundreds of runners covered themselves head-to-toe in powder for Cancer Focus’ annual Pink Run.

The event, now in its seventh year, saw participants complete a non-competitive 5km run through Belfast’s Titanic Quarter.

It was open to all ages and abilities with men, women, children and even pets taking part. A DJ also played music along the route.

Runners are splashed in pink dust during the Cancer Focus Pink Run at The Titanic Slipway in Belfast where all proceeds went towards the Breast Cancer Support Services for local women in Northern Ireland

Organised to mark breast cancer awareness month, proceeds from the sponsored run will help fund the charity’s services. Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in the UK.

Cancer Focus said: “With services like counselling, art therapy, bra fitting services, family support and peer support in our Thrive and Focus Friends groups, our unique offering makes a real difference to women who are navigating one of the toughest times of their lives.”