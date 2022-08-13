Hundreds gather in Co Tyrone for third Mid Ulster Pride event

The Chairperson of Mid Ulster District Council, Cora Corry and representatives from The Rainbow Project, The Gay Farmer Helpline, and the charity Mermaids UK officially launch the third ever rural Pride event. Credit: Mid Ulster Pride

Members of the Green Party in North Down joined the Gay Farmers Helpline in the Mid Ulster Pride parade on Saturday. Credit: North Down Greens

Hundreds of people flocked to Cookstown on Saturday afternoon for the third ever Mid Ulster Pride event.

The parade set off from the community centre in the Co Tyrone town and travelled through Main Street.

Large crowds of onlookers came out to support their local and rural LGBTQIA+ communities in the sunshine.

Local representatives from political parties including Sinn Fein and the Greens took part in the parade itself.

The Chairperson of Mid Ulster District Council, Cora Corry and representatives from The Rainbow Project, The Gay Farmer Helpline, and the charity Mermaids UK officially launch the third ever rural Pride event. Credit: Mid Ulster Pride

Officers from the PSNI’s LGBT+ network also attended.

While Mid Ulster Pride began in 2019, Saturday was only the second time that people were able to attend the celebrations, as last year’s parade was called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the parade lasting an hour, the day was also filled with music and comedy acts, and LGBT+ charities including The Rainbow Project and Mermaids UK were there to help provide information and support to the community.

Other organisations involved in the event included the Mid Ulster Council and The Gay Farmer Helpline.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

According to the Mid Ulster Pride website, Reverend Andrew Rawding organised the region’s first ever Pride march in the autumn of 2020, “against a backlash from some Christians and Churches across Northern Ireland, in the midst of a pandemic and without the assistance of outside help or influence from established organisations”.

Saturday’s event followed last month’s hugely popular Belfast Pride, with Omagh also set to host its second Pride event later this year.