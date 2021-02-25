Hundreds of bikers line streets in tribute to Gordon 'Corky' Curry

Hundreds of motorcyclists lined the streets of Derry to pay tribute to Gordon 'Corky' Curry who died in a road crash earlier this week.

The family of Mr Curry, who was buried in Ballyoan Cemetery after a private funeral due to coronavirus restrictions, said the father-of-four from Tullyally was "dearly loved and will be sadly missed".

Mr Curry, who is survived by partner Angela, children Melissa, Sarah, Katie and Cayden, mother Pearl and the wider family circle, was a member of The Shamrock Motorcycle Tourers.

Motorcyclists lined the street in tribute to him and drove down the Glenshane Road. Founder of the Tourers Kevin Breslin described him as " a great man and really big hearted".

Colleagues at the Sandwich Company restaurant at the city’s Diamond where Mr Curry worked also paid tribute to him.

In a social media post, they said: "With the heaviest heart we say goodbye to one of the funniest, happiest guys at Sandwich Company, Gordon, also known as Corky.

"You were a ray of sunshine and always a laugh to be around."

The funeral of Gordon 'Corky' Curry

Mr Curry, who was in his 40s, died after his motorcycle was hit by a car on the Glenshane Road in Londonderry.

The road was closed in both directions for several hours at Altnagelvin Hospital following the accident at around 5.30am.