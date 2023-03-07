Hundreds of civil servants including road service staff set to strike as pay row escalates

Civil servants including road service staff in Northern Ireland have voted for strike action in a row over pay which is expected to affect gritting services this week.

Up to 200 GMB members are set to walk out after rejecting a 2023/24 pay award offer of a 2% increase.

The union represents members in Road Service, Rivers Agency and Forestry in addition to staff within the Environment Agency.

It says members are “angry and feel insulted” over what has been described as “the worst pay offer of any public sector workers”.

Strike dates will be announced in the coming days.

Regional GMB organiser Alan Perry said members working in the Northern Ireland Civil Service (NICS) have overwhelmingly voted in favour of taking industrial action.

"They are angry and feel insulted over what is the worst pay offer of any public sector workers,” he added.

“GMB will now meet with members and other unions to agree next steps.”

It comes after the Department for Infrastructure warned winter services will be impacted as heavy snow is forecast at the end of this week.

The department’s director of engineering David Porter said it does not have the capacity to carry out adequate services on Thursday and Friday and blamed the lack of resources on ongoing industrial action.

"So far it’s been as expected, but we are very concerned by what is being forecast later this week,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.

“Disruptive snow and continuous snow will give us very significant issues because of the reduced capacity in our gritting service, winter fleet, because of the ongoing industrial action by some of the industrial unions.”

Mr Porter confirmed the normal procedure of “constant gritting” during heavy snowfall will not be possible as he urged members of the public to carefully consider travel plans and take extra care on the roads.

Last week some 94% of Northern Ireland Public Service Alliance (Nipsa) members voted for action just short of a strike, across all of NI’s Civil Service Departments and Arms’ Length Bodies.

Nipsa general secretary Carmel Gates said: “This is the largest vote for action we have ever had in the civil service.

"Members are very angry and insulted because this is the worst pay offer that any public sector worker has received.

“This is another huge real term pay cut for workers who were classed as essential during the pandemic. With food and other costs soaring, government workers now need a second job just to make ends meet. This is utterly shameful.

“Our Executive meet today to discuss next steps which will include strike action and action short of strike action.”

In January, it was announced civil servants would be offered a pay rise of £552, backdated to August 2022, which is equivalent to an increase of almost 2%.

It’s understood Nipsa is discussing potential strike action with other trade unions this week, with Unite also balloting members on the pay offer.

Ms Gates described the offer as "derisory" and said that members felt "angry and disgusted".

She added that Nipsa had called for a rise of inflation, plus 5%.

The UK inflation rate in January was 10.1%.

Previously, Stormont's Department of Finance said it "recognises and regrets the offer is below what staff and unions will expect in a very challenging year".