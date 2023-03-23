Hundreds of homes without power following Dundonald fire

Hundreds of homes have been left without power following a fire in Dundonald.

East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson said fire crews attended the scene of a barnyard blaze this afternoon (Thursday).

However, the incident resulted in a power line coming down leaving approximately 700 homes without electricity.

Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE) Networks has isolated the line to carry out the necessary repair work.

⚡We have had to Isolate the supply in the #BT16, #BT18 and #BT23 area for health and safety concerns, as an overhead line has fallen. Power should be restored within 30 minutes⚡ — NIE Networks (@NIElectricity) March 23, 2023

“It is hoped that electricity will be restored within an hour,” Mr Robinson wrote on social media.

The electricity provider confirmed power should be restored imminently.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed officers attended the fire, which is believed to have been accidental, to provide traffic management