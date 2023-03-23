Hundreds of homes without power following Dundonald fire

Power cuts following Dundonald blaze. (Niall Carson/PA)

Brett CampbellBelfast Telegraph

Hundreds of homes have been left without power following a fire in Dundonald.

East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson said fire crews attended the scene of a barnyard blaze this afternoon (Thursday).

However, the incident resulted in a power line coming down leaving approximately 700 homes without electricity.

Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE) Networks has isolated the line to carry out the necessary repair work.

“It is hoped that electricity will be restored within an hour,” Mr Robinson wrote on social media.

The electricity provider confirmed power should be restored imminently.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed officers attended the fire, which is believed to have been accidental, to provide traffic management