Hundreds of NI consultant Aidan O'Brien’s patients require change in medical care after SHSCT review

More than 350 patients of former consultant urologist Aidan O’Brien have had their medical treatment altered following a review by the Southern Health and Social Care Trust.

Health officials have been scrutinising the records of 2,112 patients who were treated by the now retired consultant between January 2019 and June 2020.

As a result of the Lookback Review, 527 patients were identified as requiring an appointment with a urologist with 352 individuals being told that changes in their care plan were necessary.

The measure, designed to ensure patients received the right treatment and to remedy care where necessary, is now being expanded to include patients who were seen by Mr O’Brien for prostate, bladder, kidney and testicular cancer.

Individuals treated for renal stone disease will also have their care reviewed.

“The trust will make direct contact with those individual patients, whose care will now be reviewed as part of this Lookback Review,” a spokesperson confirmed.”

Health officials have expressed concerns about a number of patients they believe received treatment from Mr O’Brien in a private capacity.

“The trust is calling on any private patients of Mr O’ Brien, who may be concerned about any aspect of their urology care and treatment and who would like to be included in the Lookback Review to come forward.

"As the Trust has no direct access to Mr O’Brien’s private patient records, we would encourage any private patient wishing to be included to make contact."

The chief executive of the Southern Trust, Maria O’Kane, has issued an apology to all those affected.

“I apologise sincerely to the affected patients and to their families that the care provided by the trust fell below what was acceptable and that in some cases this caused distress or contributed to harm," she said.

"I extend my commitment to making sure every patient is supported during this process, ensuring openness throughout.”

A freephone helpline number has been set up to assist urology patients and provide answers to the many questions they may have about the review.

Anyone with concerns has been urged to call 0800 414 8520 between 9am and 4pm from Monday to Friday.