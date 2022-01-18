Hundreds of pounds worth of food, toiletries and vouchers stolen from Kilkeel foodbank

Damage was done to a door and padlock during a break-in to a Kilkeel foodbank.

Heartless thieves stole food, toiletries and around 50 meat vouchers from a foodbank in Kilkeel after it was broken into at the weekend.

The Cornerstone Foodbank is run out of Christ Church in Newry Street in the town.

It is estimated that the cost of the items stolen was £500 and another £500 worth of damage was caused to the property.

The padlock and door were badly damaged during the break-in, which is believed to have happened sometime between 9.30pm on Sunday and 8am on Monday.

The foodbank regularly receives donations from the local community as well as charity The Hygiene Bank.

On Thursdays, they also organise a ‘free table’ where free foodstuffs and items are given out to those who need it. This is organised in conjunction with Fareshare and the Kilkeel Asda store.

The community also contributes to the ‘free table’ initiative.

John Quinn, who helps to run the foodbank, said that he felt “disappointed” that the culprit did not seek help if they were looking food donations.

“If someone needed food or toiletries, all they had to do was ask,” he said.

“It’s disappointing that this has happened, I’ve never heard tell of someone robbing a foodbank before and we didn’t think it would happen here.”

Mr Quinn said that what was most surprising was the items which were stolen.

“There is building work going on at the church at the minute and we thought maybe they thought there were building supplies in the portacabin, but whoever broke in actually used a roll of lead to break the door in, then they left the roll of lead,” he said.

“They took off with things like rice, pasta, sauces, pies, washing tablets and bars of soap, but left the likes of the pet food and sweets.

“They also stole an Asda trolley that we had inside for storing stuff so maybe they just filled it with whatever they could and took off,” he added.

“There were about 50 £10 meat vouchers which were also taken.”

The Co Down man said that the vouchers were donated by local businesses and people in the community.

“This week we have helped about six families, and they were not able to avail of the meat vouchers which they could have done with,” said Mr Quinn.

“We have been very busy over the pandemic, averaging to help about 30 or 40 families per month.

“There is a real need there and it’s just a shame someone would do this,” he added.

“But the community have just been great over the past couple of days helping us to replenish our stock and helping any way they can.”

Police are appealing for witnesses and information in relation to the burglary. Sergeant Rooney said: “Police received a report that sometime between 9.30pm on Sunday 16th January, and 8am today, Monday 17th January, entry was forced to the premises and damage caused to a portable hut.

“A quantity of foodstuffs and toiletries had been taken from the hut, and it was further discovered that an outside automatic light sensor had been removed from the door. “Our enquiries into this incident are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone with any information which may assist, or who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area at the time, to contact 101, and quote reference number 281 of 17/01/22.”

You can follow Cornerstone Foodbank Kilkeel on Facebook if you’d like to make a donation. Helpline numbers are also available on their social media.