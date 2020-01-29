Hundreds pay final respects to GAA coach Sonia Kinsella at Downpatrick funeral

Hundreds of mourners attended Requiem Mass for inspirational Ulster GAA Coach of the Year Sonia Kinsella as she was laid to rest in her home town of Downpatrick yesterday.

Kitted out in GAA tops from her local club at Saul GAC, many of the young players formed a guard of honour as family and friends gathered at St Patrick’s, Saul for a final farewell.

Co Down nurse Mrs Kinsella (48) passed away at her home in Saul on Saturday, after a 12 year battle against breast cancer, just three months after learning no further treatment options were available.

A keen sportswoman, she was deeply involved in Gaelic games and was named Ulster GAA Coach of the Year just before Christmas, having learned in November that her cancer was terminal.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph shortly after she received news that medics could do no more for her, Sonia said: “I thought I had beaten this cancer but out of the blue it came back.

“I have had lots of different types of chemo for the past two years until a month ago when I hit the end of the road and was told there was nothing more they could do.

“I must have had 25 chemos but the cancer has now spread throughout my body and I have four tumours in my brain.

“They just told me, ‘Sonia, you have to go and live your life and make memories and live every day as if it is your last’.”

She passed away at her home on Saturday.

Requiem Mass was held in St Patrick’s Church Saul on Tuesday with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

She is survived by husband Philip and children Aisling (17) and Cathal (15).