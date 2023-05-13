Hundreds protest to save maternity services at Causeway Hospital

Hundreds of people gathered at the Diamond in Coleraine on Saturday, in a protest to save maternity services at Causeway Hospital.

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust recently approved a recommendation for services to be phased out, and for all hospital births to take place at Antrim Area Hospital instead.

It follows claims that services were “spread too thin” between the two hospitals.

Gemma Brolly, a local member of the political party Aontú and chairperson of the Save Causeway Hospital Campaign, organised Saturday’s protest.

“The cutting of maternity services in our region is a life and death issue. It’s wrong and our campaign will fight it,” she said.

"We need more investment in our hospital; not less. Mothers are already giving birth before they have been able to reach Antrim Maternity Hospital and if Causeway Maternity is closed nearly a thousand women each year will have to make the longer journey to an already overcrowded hospital”.

She continued: “FOIs [Freedom of Information requests] that we have submitted show that key maternity services have been stripped back at Causeway Hospital since 2013.

"This has reduced the number of births that are happening at our hospital and therefore reduced opportunity for staff. This is creating staffing problems and leading to increased pressure on Antrim Hospital.

"This is not by accident. It’s as a result of service centralisation and health budget that is nowhere near large enough to deal with the demands on the service. The five Stormont parties have signed up to this process of centralisation”.

Ms Brolly added that campaigners, which include families, nursing staff, community groups, sporting organisations and representatives, are currently taking legal advice on the legality of hospital service closures at a time when there is no health minister or functioning executive.

“There is no democratic accountability for these cuts,” she said.

"We demand speaking rights at the next public meeting of the Health and Social Trust Board. We demand a meeting with the private secretary within the Department of Health. We will organise further protests and public meetings in the coming months to keep these services.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Health responded: “The Department is working closely with the Northern Trust regarding the future of maternity services at Causeway Hospital.

"The Department is currently considering a recommendation received from the Trust, and notes the concerns expressed within the local community.”

In March, the Northern Trust said in a public meeting that the Board approved the recommendation to phase out maternity services following a 14-week public consultation on the future of provisions..

Clinicians said the “current provision of maternity services at Causeway Hospital is unsustainable” because of falling birth rates, workforce challenges and the absence of neonatal special care baby unit facilities at the hospital.

The Trust added the recommendation is being assessed by the Department of Health in line with its policy and guidance on change or withdrawal of service.