Hunger strike by jailed dissident republicans comes to an end

Protest backing Palestinian doctor lasted 13 days

The hunger strike by jailed dissident republicans in support of a Palestinian doctor charged over alleged links to the New IRA came to an end yesterday.

The protest lasted for 13 days as inmates in Maghaberry, Hydebank and Portlaoise prisons engaged in "a solidarity hunger strike" alongside Dr Issam Bassalat (62).

Inmates demanded that Dr Bassalat be moved to Roe House after he was placed in Foyle House for a fortnight on his return from hospital due to Covid restrictions. All prisoners entering Maghaberry spend their first two weeks in Foyle House.

Four men appeared in court earlier this week after rioting broke out outside the jail during a rally in support of the hunger strikers on Saturday.

Paddy Gallagher from the Irish Republican Prisoners Welfare Association (IRPWA) stated yesterday that Dr Bassalat, also known as Dr Hijjawi, was returned to Roe House, leading to the end of the hunger strike.

"The female republican prisoners of Hydebank and our comrades in Portlaoise, who hungered in solidarity with our imprisoned comrades in Maghaberry and with Dr Issam Hijjawi, rightly deserve full recognition," he said. "Their unwavering support to one another is a true beacon of unity."

Meanwhile, Newry, Mourne and Down councillor Alan Lewis has condemned the appearance of homemade signs supporting the hunger strikers in the Mourne Mountains.

Councillor Alan Lewis

The UUP councillor said the area doesn't need "divisive, militant antagonists" who are attempting to "manipulate young people into their ranks".

"As per usual we are seeing an upsurge in protest, antagonistic and hostile behaviour designed to refuel tension within our community and inside the prisons," said Mr Lewis.

"Protesting and fundraising, I urge the public, not to fall into their trap, don't give over your hard earned money to these people, don't line their pockets, no matter what cause or organisation they purport to support."

Mr Lewis added that the hunger strikers had been eating during the protest after allegations arose that they had been using a communal tuck shop.

He described the hunger strike as a "PR exercise".

"I am advised this is all because prisoner Dr Issam Bassalat is being held in Covid-19 isolation," he continued. "What are they worried about? Are they concerned he could be talking? Telling tales? It really is ridiculous.

"The people of south Down do not want to see this nonsense.

"We don't want these signs plastered over our district, poorly painted, shambolic boards nailed to trees, fences and other places of beauty. The Mournes is a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. I'm calling on police to get these signs down, removed and out of view."