Hunt on for batch of killer drugs linked to three deaths in Derry

Mum of dead woman issues appeal as cops try to trace super-strength Pregabalin

Police have seized several items as the hunt for a deadly batch of drugs continues in Derry.

The PSNI have linked the super-strong Pregabalin drugs to the deaths of three people in the city – and there are fears more people will die if the drugs are not taken off the streets.

On Thursday, PSNI officers carried out a number of searches in Derry as part of the hunt for the drugs.

“A number of items were seized and enquiries are ongoing,” a police spokesperson told the Sunday World.

Following the recent spate of deaths, a Derry woman whose daughter died earlier this year after taking Pregabalin has launched a campaign for tougher sentences for drug dealers.

Jasmin Duddy died in February at the age of just 21.

The mother-of-one’s death was one of four drug-related fatalities in Derry over a three-week period.

In cases like Jasmin’s, her mother, Pauline, wants drug dealers to be charged with murder.

She has created a petition calling for a change in the law.

“I never thought I would have to lay my baby girl to rest but I have,” said Pauline.

“I need everyone to sign this petition, so another family doesn't go through what I am.

“Death doesn't care what door it comes to.”

The Derry woman said young people were dying every day because of drugs.

“Nothing will bring my baby girl back but signing the petition could save your child.

“Instead of turning a blind eye it's up to the ordinary people to make a change.”

Pregabalin - also known as Lyrica - is usually prescribed to treat epilepsy and nerve pain.

In 2019, it was made illegal to possess the drug in Northern Ireland without a prescription.

Details of the recent Pregabalin-linked deaths first emerged on Tuesday during a case at Derry Magistrates Court.

A police officer told the court about the tragedies when speaking about the case of a 36-year-old woman charged with possessing, possessing with intent to supply and with being concerned in supplying Pregabalin.

The officer said the Pregabalin tablets were four times stronger than normal and that six blister packs of the drugs were missing.

He said the defendant was arrested after the police were called to an address last Saturday following a report that a 20-year-old man had suffered a cardiac arrest.

The man, who passed away, had a 15-tablet blister pack on him, with three of the pills missing.

His friend gave the police details of a woman who had sold them the drugs.

Officers went to the defendant's address where they found 76 Pregabalin tablets, which matched those found on the deceased, as well as a sum of money.

The officer added that during interview following her arrest, the defendant said she was aware the batch of Pregabalin was so strong that she had reduced her daily intake from 15 to four.

She said she bought them from her dealer but refused to name this person to police.

The defendant, who was granted anonymity after a police officer said she could be at risk from criminal elements in the city, was refused bail and remanded in custody.

There were fears the deadly batch of drugs had claimed more victims on Wednesday afternoon when 999 crews were called to treat two women and a man at Sackville Street in Derry’s city centre.

The man and one of the women were taken to hospital for medical assessment, while the other women was treated at the scene.

It has not been confirmed if the city centre emergency was linked to the new and deadly batch of pregabalin.

As fear continues to stalk the city about the drugs, a Derry man at the forefront of helping those battling addictions says people are dying regularly from accidental drug overdoses.

Gary Rutherford set up Addiction Recovery Coaching Fitness following his own battles with substance addiction.

Gary, 42, who started taking drugs when he was just 13 but has been sober for 12 years, said he understands why the recent spate of deaths is receiving a lot of media attention – but stressed it was not a new issue.

“These tragedies are happening all the time,” he said.

Gary said the main problem is the accessibility of cheap drugs.

“The reality is that 20 years ago drug use was not rife in the homeless community but now it is.

“It is cheaper to buy drugs than it is to buy a bottle of wine.

“These drugs are cheap to buy and that is the problem.

“Some of the drugs are being cut with synthetic opiates which are really cheap but are so potent.

“That’s what’s is in these things now and you never know what you are taking.

“People really are playing Russian Roulette with their lives.”

The Derry man, whose organisation helps those with addiction issues lead healthier lives, said many drug users do not realise the danger they are putting themselves in.

“The main danger we are seeing is polydrug use where people are taking drugs such as pregabalin along with alcohol, cocaine and other drugs.

“When they do that they run the risk of accidental overdose and I think that’s what is happening.

“People don’t realise the strength of what they are taking.”

He said many young people found it difficult to get out of their drug nightmare.

“I remember when I was young I had to work so hard to get drugs for the weekend.

“Maybe I might have owed £250 but I have been working with young people who are maybe up to £10,000 in debt.

“But how do they get out of it? You start to hold drugs for people and then if you start using the drugs you then have to sell drugs to make money.

“You get caught up in that cycle.”

In recent months, Gary has attended the funerals of two young women who had sought help from his organisation.

“One died from drug-related issues and one died from alcohol-related issues.

“They are people who had been engaged with us who lost their lives. That’s the reality of it.

“We work in an organisation which promotes hope and we do believe at the right time and the right place there is hope for everyone when they are prepared to accept it.

“But it is hard whenever you see the reality of the situation when you have to go to a wake or a funeral of a young person who died unnecessarily because of addiction.

“It’s not easy. People don’t always make it. People do relapse but that is the nature of addiction.

“Addiction makes good people do bad things sometimes, but it does not mean they are bad people.

“I took a knife to my parents and I was pulled out of my house by the police on so many occasions due to my addiction issues.

“For us, it is about giving people the opportunity to change.”

While he understands the increased media attention on the problem due to the recent deaths, Gary, who has to constantly find money to keep his organisation going, said it was important addiction services received more resources.

“We need to see addiction differently. Lockdown taught us anyone can become dependent. It is how we perceive and treat it and the options we give people.”