Hurricane Lorenzo weather warning for Northern Ireland as wind and heavy rain sweep in

A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued for Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland will be battered by strong winds of up to 60mph and heavy rain as ex-Hurricane Lorenzo strikes today.

The North West will bear the brunt of Lorenzo but nowhere in Northern Ireland will escape.

However Lorenzo's power will have greatly diminished from the 105mph winds experienced in southern Europe yesterday.

The Met Office has a yellow warning in place from 3pm to 11pm today but the good news is tomorrow and the weekend will be a lot calmer.

A spokesman for the Met Office said the high winds and heavy rain will affect ferries, traffic and could bring power cuts.

He said: "The North West in and around Derry will bear the brunt of the storm but the warning does extend to the coastal areas of eastern Ireland.

"A yellow warning will be in place right across Northern Ireland which will bring 50 to 60 miles an hour gusts in the most exposed places, mainly high ground and coastal areas.

"People living in Northern Ireland should be prepared for travel delays, ferries could be affected, it could impact on high sided vehicles and affect bridges.

"Coastal routes may also be affected by large waves and there is also a possibility of short power cuts."

The spokesman continued: "The worst of the weather across NI in terms of the wind will be experienced from early afternoon into late evening so from around 10 or 11pm winds will start to ease off and going into Friday things will be a lot calmer."

Irish forecaster Met Eireann said spells of heavy rain, in excess of 50mm in parts of the west and north west, will result in flooding. The worst affected areas are expected to be in the south and west of the country, with counties Mayo, Sligo, Kerry and Clare to be hit.