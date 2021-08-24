Husband of Derry Covid death mum Samantha Willis says making her proud of raising their children is his priority

Samantha Willis with husband on their wedding day. Samantha who tragically died of Covid after giving birth to her child on friday

The heartbroken husband of Londonderry mum Samantha Willis, who died from Covid-19 after giving birth, has said making her proud of raising their four children is now his priority.

Josh Willis described how the 35-year-old only had mere “seconds” to see newborn baby Eviegrace, before she deteriorated over a matter of days until her passing on August 20.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster’s Nolan Show, Mr Willis also described the harrowing days Samantha spent on a ventilator in ICU. Recalling the final moments of having to say goodbye to the woman he loved, he said the situation still feels like a “nightmare” he is waiting to wake up from.

Josh said Samantha had not been vaccinated before she died and urged others to use the example of her story as motivation to take up the offer of a jab.

He said his wife would have wanted her story being told to help save the lives of others.

Samantha went through a 16-day battle in ICU and the hospital’s respiratory ward before succumbing to the virus.

Mr Willis described how she had initially appeared to be improving following the birth of Eviegrace, before her condition rapidly deteriorated.

“They literally showed her the baby for three seconds behind the curtain and then took the baby into the next room to do whatever checks they do,” he said.

“They wanted the baby out of there as quick as possible to take away any risk. She never held her in her arms. Obviously at this stage we didn’t know how bad things were going to get.

“That was the only time she saw the baby in person. After that they took Samantha up into ICU. She was stable and hadn’t got any worse. She stayed in ICU from the Thursday to the Monday. She was getting on well and responding well with oxygen.

“They released her into the respiratory ward. Between the Monday and Thursday, everything was showing positive signs.

“Her oxygen levels were building up, they were reducing the oxygen amount given. Everything was looking positive, we just thought it was a long road ahead but that whatever it takes we will get there.

“I had asked them how did she go from being in the ward and ending up back in ICU within three days. How did she get that bad within three days? They just don’t know enough about the disease and things happen rapidly.”

The daughter of Samantha Willis, Lilyanna, is carried into St Columb's Church, Londonderry, behind the coffin for the funeral for the mother-of-four

On Monday the funeral service of Samantha took place alongside the baptism of two-week old daughter Eviegrace at St Columb’s Church.

It was in the same church where Samantha and Josh were married two years ago.

The care worker leaves behind three other children, her son Shea (17) and daughters Holly (14) and Lilyanna (4).

“I was given another call on the Thursday evening to call back up and get a few family members as they were concerned she wasn’t going to make it through the night,” Josh added.

“We went up. Her mother was there, I was there and her two eldest children were also there.

“We had to get suited up in full PPE (personal protective equipment). By the time we got suited up, her two children went in first. The oldest daughter is 14 years old and her son is 17 years old. They would have never seen anything like this – never mind their own mother.

“She was on her chest at this stage. I got in a few minutes after them and just went down and whispered in her ear that Holly and Shea were here, that I was there and that her mother would be in in a few minutes.

“I asked the nurse standing beside me what her oxygen level was and she just said ‘she has just passed’.

“I just went and stood and looked out the window while they told her mother and other two children.

Josh and Samantha Willis

“I can hear her voice in my head just saying it is too late, do what you have to do. My main priority is making her proud, raising her children the way she would have wanted. Hopefully some day I will get to see her again.

“For the first few days after it was like: ‘When am I going to wake up?’ It felt like a dream or a nightmare. Obviously you realise it is real. If it wasn’t for the children I would have probably been going off my head.

“I am looking to the future with Eviegrace. I am just sorry she will never get to meet her mother. She definitely looks like her mother.

“But when I look at her I just think I could have lost both. Although things are really bad, they could have been worse.

“Samantha would have starved to let someone else eat. She loved her job as a carer.

“I suppose I wish I would have told her I loved her more. I thought we had all the time in the world. I made a promise before she died that I would do my best to make her proud.”

A fundraiser set up by a relative of Samantha has raised over £8,400 for her immediate family.