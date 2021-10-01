Husband of murdered RUC officer feels ‘betrayed’ by Police Ombudsman’s report

The scene of the mortar attack in Newry in 1992

Philip McMurray, the husband of murdered RUC constable Colleen McMurray, has said that he feels “betrayed” after the publication of a Police Ombudsman’s report that revealed “investigative failings” by the police following the death of his wife.

Read more British State agents colluded with IRA in killing my wife and continue to be protected, claims husband

He added that the 17-year wait for the report only “compounded the family’s grief” and that this report has led to the family now losing all trust in the police service.

Philip had only been married to Colleen for 18 months when she died.

She was the sixth policewoman to be killed during the Troubles and the 37th person to die in the violence of 1992.

Constable McMurray (34) was killed after her unmarked armoured police car was hit by a horizontal mortar on 27 March 1992 along Merchant’s Quay in Newry.

She was taken to Daisy Hill hospital for treatment for her injuries but died later that evening.

To this day, no one has been held accountable for her death.

Read more Report uncovers failures by police during probe into officer’s murder

The Police Ombudsman’s report into the incident, released on Wednesday, outlined that those investigating the murder failed to disseminate intelligence about a police informant and found “deficiencies in suspect and arrest strategies” after the attack.

Colleen’s family are now appealing to the Secretary of State Brandon Lewis to order a judge-led statutory Inquiry into her murder after claiming that the report “did not go far enough”.

Speaking to the media outside the Police Ombudsman’s office on Thursday, Mr McMurray said: “I feel betrayed. I feel that law and order has been overlooked. And in this respect that an agent has more precedence over the life of a police officer, or any person that’s been involved in a murder.

“The agent should not have a right, or the government should not have a right, to pick and choose who lives and who dies.

“It’s us as individual’s here today that bear the brunt of losing a loved one and I would like to say any officer, if it was their own family, their own child, their own wife, how would they feel?”

In a statement, the McMurray and McFarland families accused the Provisional IRA and the British Government as “joint participants in the murder of Constable McMurray” and claim that “state agents involved in her murder continue to be protected in the name of national security.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said that the need for answers is “unquestionable” and described a “brutal PIRA murder which robbed a family of their daughter and a husband of his wife”.

He said: “The need for answers is unquestionable given what both families have endured.

“I welcome the report being published but recognise that further questions remain.

“Whilst the Ombudsman has found that the RUC could not have prevented the attack, there are questions to be answered around how the subsequent investigation was handled.

“I understand the family calling for a judge-led inquiry. The decision to choose only some cases for inquiries was a mistake by successive governments. Why was one murder deserving of such scrutiny but another not?

“This report reminds us that terrorists remain at large in our community. People who took life and left victims with life-altering injuries. It is therefore another reminder of why victims’ access to justice must never be closed down.”

Earlier this week, Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson said she found no evidence that officers were in possession of information which, if acted upon, could have prevented the attack.

Responding to the report, PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan said he was “truly sorry” for “shortcomings in the handling of information and the subsequent police investigation”.