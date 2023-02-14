Hymn-writing couple to attend freedom of city after three-year delay

A Grammy-nominated Christian singing couple from Northern Ireland have agreed to attend a freedom of the city event in June following a three-year delay.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council had approved a motion in August 2019 to bestow its highest civic order to Keith and Kristyn Getty.

But due to a postponement of their attendance at a 2020 event to mark the occasion — due to the couple’s residence in the US and the Covid pandemic — items bought by the council for the occasion and costing just over £1,190 may now need to be “chucked”, a council meeting was told.

Lisburn UUP councillor Nicholas Trimble said: “Hopefully we finally have a date now set in stone. Is there any way we can repurpose any of the items from the postponed freedom of the city event?

“I know it’s not a huge amount, but it is considerable. Could they be reused in some way or do they need to be chucked?”

The items listed include a digital printed scroll, Burgess book entries, framing, a tree plaque and a granite stone.

A council official responded: “We can take a look, but it is not very evident given the nature of the items. We can perhaps up-cycle or recycle some things.

“There was £500 spent on calligraphy in 2020 and we were able to adjust it for 2023 for a cost of another £100, but now for a third time, it can’t be adjusted.”

The Gettys — Keith is originally from Lisburn and Kristyn from Belfast —– are due to attend the freedom of the city event in Lagan Valley Island, Lisburn on June 1.

The duo are known globally for their modern hymn development, which sees them spend much of their professional lives in Nashville, USA.

In December, it was reported that the council might have to reconsider bestowing the freedom honour due to delays in the couple travelling to accept it. The Gettys had been nominated for a Grammy for their record Confessio — Irish American Roots.

But they lost out on the prestigious music award at the February 5 ceremony to the Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands in the best roots gospel album category.

Mr Getty later spoke of the ‘privilege’ of being nominated, and revealed his “coolest conversation” so far has been with rock singer Elvis Costello.

He said that the Grammys are the “ultimate accolade in music”.