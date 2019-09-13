Hymn-writing couple to get the freedom of Lisburn

A Northern Irish hymn-writing couple have been awarded the freedom of the borough of Lisburn and Castlereagh.

Keith and Kristyn Getty were recognised this week after their debut performance at the SSE Arena in Belfast, which marks the start of a three-year arena tour across the US and Europe.

Mr Getty grew up in Lisburn and now he and Kristyn, who have four children, divide their time between Nashville and Northern Ireland.

"Kristyn and I are absolutely thrilled to have been awarded the Freedom of the Borough of Lisburn and Castlereagh," he said.

"It is incredibly humbling to be recognised by our home town in this way. So much of our music was born in Lisburn, from deepest influences and education, to all the earliest songs and performances."

"Although we now reside in the USA, we still feel a deep connection with Lisburn and Northern Ireland."

The council will honour on the couple at a ceremony at Lagan Valley Island later this year.