‘I am fearing for my life’: Woman wrongly identified as PSNI officer on Dungiven poster speaks out

Police have said a poster purporting to name PSNI officers contained inaccurate information.

A woman named on a poster which purportedly identified serving PSNI officers fears she is now at risk of imminent attack.

The poster had been placed in a bus shelter near Dungiven, Co Londonderry, and claimed to disclose personal details on three serving officers.

But it contained incorrect information.

The woman named on the poster said she has never had any connection to the PSNI.

The poster was placed in the shelter three weeks after the details of about 10,000 officers and staff were mistakenly released in a major data breach.

On Saturday the woman said she fears she is now a target.

She said the PSNI should have been clearer that she had no connection to the police, having initially wrongly stated that three officers had been named.

Her comments came in a statement issued through Madden & Finucane Solicitors.

She said: “My personal information was written on the poster that was put up in Dungiven that linked myself, my partner and two other named individuals to the PSNI.

“I live in a small rural village and everyone in the area who has seen the poster thinks that it is referring to me, although everyone would know that I am not a police officer.

“I can categorically clarify that I am not a serving police officer and I have never been employed by the police in any capacity.

“This is just plain wrong and I am outraged that I have now potentially been made a target for an imminent attack on my life.

“I am left deeply upset and concerned about the situation and am disappointed that the PSNI refused my request to issue a statement confirming that I am not a police officer.”

Solicitor Michael Madden said he has contacted the PSNI seeking further assurances.

He said: “The PSNI initially stated that those named on the poster are serving police officers.

“My client has been identified as being one of those named on the poster, however, she is not a serving officer and never has been.

“The PSNI have since issued another statement to confirm that the information on the poster is inaccurate, however, it does not state what information is inaccurate.

“My client does not feel that the latest PSNI statement goes far enough to allay her concerns for her safety.

“I have contacted the PSNI and hope to find a resolution that protects our client’s safety and well-being.”

The PSNI has been contacted for comment.

On Friday, Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said those affected were made aware of the incident and insisted the force recognises the impact it may have on them and their families.

“This was a clear attempt to intimidate police officers, staff and their families but police can confirm that the information contained on the poster is incorrect," he said on Friday.

Mr Todd insisted the safety and welfare of all officers and staff “remains our priority” and confirmed “additional security and reassurance patrols have already been implemented across Northern Ireland as part of our organisational response”.

On Friday local Sinn Fein councillor Sean McGlinchey said the poster, and the initial, inaccurate PSNI statement, had caused much distress.

Mr McGlinchey said he had spoken to the three families involved.

“One of them was absolutely never in the PSNI; no connection to the PSNI and nothing to do with them. They are really distraught over this,” he said.

“The second family I met, the person was a serving PSNI officer and had resigned six months ago because she was disillusioned with the type of support police got in the community. She left the PSNI and is now pursuing a different career.

“The third family, the person is a serving PSNI officer. I met with them to show that the community support is there for them.”