‘I can’t bear this bloody thing’: King Charles has second pen mishap of the week during NI visit

King Charles expressed frustration at a pen he was given to sign a visitors’ book this afternoon at Hillsborough Castle.

It was the second pen-related incident the new monarch has experienced this week.

Shortly after arriving at Northern Ireland’s only royal residence, King Charles was given the pen to sign the estate’s visitor’s book, only for the pen to leak – much to the King's annoyance.

Cameras at Hillsborough documenting Charles’ first visit to Northern Ireland as king picked up his irk, capturing him turning to his wife Camilla to say: “Oh God, I hate this (pen).”

The new queen consort quickly pointed out the pen’s ink had leaked over the book, saying: “Oh look, it’s going everywhere.”

Wiping his fingers, King Charles continued to rant, adding: “I can't bear this bloody thing... every stinking time.”

King Charles III and the Queen Consort arrive for a visit to Hillsborough Castle, Co Down on Thursday (Photo credit: Niall Carson/PA Wire)

Earlier this week, the new king also made headlines after instructing an aide at his first Privy Council meeting in London to remove an ink pot off the table where he was signing documents.

A member of staff was on-hand to quickly remove the offending decorative pot from the King’s writing space, but not before video of the incident was captured showing King Charles grimacing at the writing tools and shared on social media.

It has been reported that prior to becoming king, King Charles was known for carrying his own fountain pen to events in order to sign the customary visitors’ books of locations on royal visits as the Prince of Wales.

It appears this may be a custom he will want to continue as king.