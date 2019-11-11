I don't believe we'll ever get justice, says mum of Quinn boys

Chrissie Quinn, the mother of the three young boys who were killed during a petrol bomb attack on their Co Antrim home in July 1998, has said she doesn't think her family will ever get justice.

Jason (8), Mark (9) and Richard (11) died after their Ballymoney home was targeted by the UVF in a sectarian attack at the height of the Drumcree stand-off.

The petrol bomb attack which cut short the lives of the Catholic mother's three young boys occurred in the mainly Protestant Carnany estate outside Ballymoney.

Ballymoney man Garfield Gilmour, who was then 24, was convicted of the boys' murders, but later had the charge reduced to manslaughter on appeal.

He was handed a 14-year jail sentence in 2000.

Gilmour, who was the getaway driver in the attack, named UVF member Raymond Parke as an accomplice, but no one else was ever brought to justice for the savage crime.

Parke, who came from Bushmills, Co Antrim, died last month.

His body was recovered from the River Bann close to Coleraine on Halloween morning. Speaking to the Sunday World newspaper, Ms Quinn said "it felt great" to hear of his death - but added that the feeling didn't last for long, as it wasn't going to bring her sons back.

"We haven't got justice and - if I am honest - I don't think we ever will," she said.

"But I would like to see it for the boys."

Ms Quinn added: "I myself just got help five years ago.

"Believe it or not, I didn't get much at the time."