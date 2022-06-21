‘I don’t want a medal – I can’t get a childminder’: Kate Nicholl hits back at trolls over return to work three weeks after giving birth

Alliance MLA Kate Nicholl is back at work at Stormont today with her three-week old baby daughter by her side (Picture by Peter Morrison for Belfast Telegraph)

Alliance Party MLA Kate Nicholl has hit back at Twitter trolls after returning to work three weeks following the birth of her baby daughter.

She responded to negative comments criticising her for going back to work so soon by pointing out on social media that she “can’t get a child minder” as she is breastfeeding and ‘the best place’ for her baby Etain Evelyn is with her.

“I don’t want a medal, I want more women in politics and I think the lack of maternity provision is a barrier. Plus it’s a poor example for government to set,” the new South Belfast representative and former Belfast mayor added.

She marked her first day back at work at Assembly buildings on Monday.

Ms Nicholl has repeatedly said more must be done to support working mothers and has called for maternity leave and childcare facilities for Assembly members.

The Alliance politician, who is mother to two-year-old Cian, gave birth to her daughter on May 30.

While MPs are entitled to six months paid leave, there is no such provision for MLAs.

Read more Alliance MLA Kate Nicholl back to work at Stormont with baby daughter at her side

Ms Nicholl said while she was delighted to be elected to her “dream job” in May, she felt under pressure as she reached the end of her pregnancy knowing she would have no option but to return to work soon after her baby was born.

She said any changes to Assembly maternity provision would come too late for her – but she wanted to campaign so it’s not a choice between career and motherhood for other women.

“In the final few days of my pregnancy I felt completely overwhelmed,” Ms Nicholl told the Belfast Telegraph.

“I was a councillor when I had Cian and I took him to meetings at City Hall when he was four weeks’ old. But being a councillor is a part-time job, it’s not as intensive and pressurised as being an MLA.

“Just before I went into labour, I was very nervous and stressed knowing that I wouldn’t have the time, if I needed it, to readjust to having a new baby and bonding with her.

“If we want more women in politics, then we must ensure they don’t have to make these choices between having a family and a career.”

Ms Nicholl dealt with constituency work the day after she had Etain and returns to a full diary of internal party and cross-party meetings this week as well as interviews for office staff this week.