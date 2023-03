‘I don’t want to know who killed my Marie’: Mother of Enniskillen bomb victim left 'shocked' by Troubles amnesty proposals

Mother of Enniskillen bomb victim Marie Wilson says she feels for all families who now feel betrayed by government proposals on amnesties

Agony: Joan holds a photo of late daughter Marie. Credit: John McVitty

Alf McCreary Fri 16 Jul 2021 at 23:06