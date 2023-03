File photo dated 18/3/1995 of lock David Tweed before the Wales v Ireland Five Nations Championship at Cardiff Arms Park. The former Ireland rugby international has died in a crash in Co Antrim. Mr Tweed died at the scene on Whitepark Road close to Dunseverick on Thursday. Issue date: Friday October 29, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story ULSTER Death. Photo credit should read: David Jones/PA Wire

"F**k this ‘Don’t speak ill of the dead’ shit! People don’t become better when they are dead; you just talk about them as if they are. But it’s not true! People are still assholes, they’re just dead assholes.” – Lemmy Kilmister