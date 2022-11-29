‘I felt like a burden’... Belfast mum tells of traumatic experience in hospital after difficult birth

She spoke at Stormont at a conference held by the Maternal Advocacy and Support Project

A Belfast mum has recounted the “traumatic” experience of her treatment in hospital after a difficult birth, as part of a campaign for improved maternity services.

Deirbhile Liggett shared her story at a Stormont conference held by the Maternal Advocacy and Support (MAS) Project to allow women to air their views on maternity and perinatal services.

Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK without dedicated mental health in-patient facilities for new mums facing serious mental health issues.

Ms Liggett attends MAS Project, which provides support services for women who are pregnant or have recently given birth.

She went to hospital to be induced and was given an emergency caesarean section after 15 minutes to save her baby’s life after her placenta split.

She said that she is “forever grateful for the staff who sprung into action” to save her baby’s life, but that her experience of her treatment in hospital has “never left” her.

“I couldn’t wrap my head around what happened. I had been put to sleep. It was really traumatic because me and the baby were in danger,” she said.

The event organised by MAS was to allow mums to describe their experiences to healthcare professionals and call for reforms.

Her partner had to leave her alone after the birth after two hours due to Covid restrictions.

“I was left in a side room with little to no support of how I was feeling mentally and physically.”

Ms Liggett said that after her partner left, a member of hospital staff had come in and asked whether she had changed the baby’s nappy.

Ms Liggett said that at the time, she was unable to move from the hospital bed and had a catheter in.

She said the member of staff then said: “You know you shouldn’t leave your baby in a dirty nappy?”

Ms Liggett added: “The one comment will stay with me forever. I was completely floored with ‘mum guilt’. It was terrible.

“The whole night I spent crying, exhausted, isolated and mentally drained from what happened.”

Ms Liggett said the hospital was so busy that night, she felt like a “burden” and didn’t want to press her buzzer as much as she needed.

She was also told at one point that staff were too busy to help her as they had two sets of twins on the ward.

The MAS event called for urgent improvements in care, including training for all healthcare professionals on postpartum psychosis.

“My whole experience lasted less than 24 hours, and I still carry that guilt and that shame that I wasn’t good enough, that I could have done better,” Ms Liggett said.

“I’ll never forget the comments, I will never forget the way I was treated. It’s just asking for a little bit of compassion.

“Things need to be better, and they need to be better now.”

Clare Anderson, MAS project coordinator, said: “Women have highlighted key areas that would make a difference to their experience such as compassion, non-judgment, better communication, signposting to services and earlier identification of a perinatal mental health problem.

“We understand how stretched the health service is and how hard they are working but we want health leaders to see the care from the perspective of the women they treat.”

The MAS project is organised by the Women’s Resource and Development Agency (WRDA). It has called for a dedicated mother and baby perinatal mental health unit, and better training for health workers on post-partum psychosis.

