‘I have never seen this in my life’ – Irish pub owner from Omagh standing his ground as Hurricane Ian hits Florida

Seán Rice and wife Áine outside their pub The Salty Shamrock in Florida as they weather Hurricane Ian

An Irish publican is choosing to hunker down in Florida home despite government evacuations in face of Hurricane Ian.

Seán Rice, a publican from Omagh Co Tyrone, moved to Florida in 2000 and has now owned the Salty Shamrock Pub in Apollo Beach for the past seven years.

Just south of Tampa, Mr Rice, his wife Áine Rice and his two sons Tomás and Seán Óg were in the path of the Category 5 hurricane as it hit Florida’s southwest coast, to watch over their pub and fishing boat.

“We were evacuating as of yesterday [Tuesday], which was a mandatory evacuation, but there was a slight turn in the hurricane yesterday. My problem is that if I leave, how do I get back? So, I decided to hunker down here at the house,” Mr Rice said on Thursday evening.

“They advised us to evacuate about four days ago. Basically, if you do not evacuate it means if you call 911, they are not going to respond. We had a place booked in Orlando for three nights, but we opted to stay.

“We still currently have power, we have not had the direct hit yet, probably another two hours before it comes, but we are looking at about 80 mile an hour winds.

“I have never seen this before. We are just worried about the water surge - when all that water comes back - because if it goes to a 10-foot surge we are all in trouble,” Mr Rice told Independent.ie.

Read more Hurricane Ian: One of the most powerful storms recorded in US slams Florida

Mr Rice lives in a one-level house six to seven feet above the water level.

“We reckon the surge will hit us in two days. It was low tide this morning, my water normally goes down to about a low tide of two feet. Right now, there is no water at all,” he said.

“My pool has already come up about two feet from the rainwater alone. If it overflows, it will also come into the house.

A boat near Seán Rice's pub in Florida

“I have never seen this in my life. All the water is gone, it has all been sucked out. There is a huge boat over there and it is just sitting on the bottom of the canal.

“The storm surge is the one that does all the harm.”

As for preparation, Mr Rice has stocked up on supplies such as food and water, as well as readying a non-electric grill – needed since he has no backup generator.

“We have stocked up. One of the transformers in the neighbourhood just blew up about 45 minutes ago. A lot of my staff have already lost their power.

“I have got a smoker grill, not electric. I have ice and coolers. And then I have another grill in the garage if needed. I have water. We do not have a backup generator. But we have enough to get us through.

“We are anticipating losing power for about four or five days,” he said.

As for his pub the Salty Shamrock, Mr Rice is afraid for the wreckage Hurricane Ian could inflict.

“I just hope my restaurant does not lose power. We were there last night, and we boarded up the bar. I have got outdoor seating and stage - that is all going to go get blown away. There is not a lot we can do,” he said.

“Just hopefully we can open up and clear up the mess and the wreckage. Apart from that, I just hope everybody is safe,” he said.