I just want her home, pleads mum of missing Belfast teen (15)

The mother of a missing teenager from north Belfast has pleaded for her daughter to return home after she was last seen on Sunday.

Catherine Goddard (15) from the Glencairn area, is described as 5ft 4ins, slim build with dark hair and hazel coloured eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black, blue and red gym leggings and white trainers with Mickey and Minnie Mouse on the side.

Catherine's mother, who did not wish to be named, said her daughter had no reason to run away.

"I have thought it over and maybe if the two of us had of been arguing (she would have run away) - but we weren't," she explained.

"On Sunday she was sleeping in the living room and I started making the dinner about four o'clock.

"I ate the dinner on my own and because she was still sleeping I went upstairs to lie down for an hour.

"When I was sleeping Catherine woke up and went out and that was the last she was seen."

Catherine's mother admitted that her daughter has run away in the past but fears she could be in real danger this time around.

"She has done this before but that's because we might have had an argument," she added.

"She has no excuse to do it this time. If you look on the police's north Belfast Facebook page you'll soon see how often she's done it.

"Normally the police either find her or she just wanders on into the house.

"I'd tell her to just come home because she hasn't done anything wrong and it doesn't warrant her to run away.

"I just want her home because my guts are telling me she's lying dead somewhere."

If you know any details regarding Catherine's whereabouts you can contact police on 101 quoting reference 1902 of August 23, 2020.