I left health service to make difference at Stormont ... but I feel so let down

MLA Danny Donnelly when he worked as a nurse in the NHS

I worked in the health service for many years, mostly as a nurse in the Ulster Hospital.

Over that time, I worked in several different departments and roles, most recently working as a staff nurse on the hospital wards and in the Trust Bereavement Service, supporting families who had recently lost a loved one during a hospital admission.

In 2019, I was also elected as an Alliance councillor on Mid and East Antrim Council representing Larne Lough for three years.

It was really enjoyable helping to contribute to life in the local area and debating issues in the council chambers.

I ran as an Alliance Party candidate to represent East Antrim in May’s Assembly election as I believe we can do better for everyone in Northern Ireland.

I have experience dealing with local issues and I have also seen the health service struggling to cope with lots of challenges, so I hoped this experience working in the health service could be useful within the Assembly.

Since the election I have been prevented from doing some of the main elements of my job as an MLA, primarily contributing to debates on important issues and attending committee meetings to scrutinise the work of the Ministers and Departments.

During this time I set up a constituency office on Main Street in Larne and my staff are regularly assisting people with local issues, and we also have regularly set up pop-up clinics across the constituency in Glenariff, Carnlough and Whitehead.

Like other MLAs from other parties I have joined several All-Party Groups which were still functioning at this time. These act as information-gathering groups to hear evidence and write reports on certain issues.

In particular, I am interested in issues related to reducing harm from gambling and dual diagnosis.

There are many issues locally that require urgent attention from the Assembly that cannot be addressed at this time.

No one is under the illusion that a functioning Assembly would be able to fix all the problems in Northern Ireland but without an Assembly they won’t even begin to be addressed.

We are getting people coming to the office in desperation at not being able to make ends meet with the increases in the costs of living.

There are things we can do to help but there should be a tailored support for people who are struggling from the Assembly.

I recently met with representatives of over 100 businesses and charities in Larne negatively impacted by the increase in energy bills, some so much so they fear they will not be able to continue much longer.

Some of the people we are representing are really struggling to heat their homes and feed their families. As elected representatives we are failing them.

The system is broken. Sinn Féin and DUP have both now vetoed the formation of an Assembly.

If we are to break this cycle of dysfunction we need to remove the incentive to walk out. If the Assembly didn’t fall when a party walks away, I bet no-one would walk away.

While I’ve helped people as much as possible, it has been disappointing I’ve not been able to do more thanks to having my hands held behind my back due to the actions of others.

But it’s crucial to give people hope things can get better and I will keep doing that.