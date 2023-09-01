‘I miss Sean terribly,’ says mum of Co Down teen who disappeared 25 years ago

‘It is hard for me to even remember his voice and his smile’

Patricia Douglas with a photograph of Sean, who has been missing since 1998

The mother of a Co Down man who went missing 25 years ago today has issued a fresh appeal for information.

On the morning of Tuesday, September 1, 1998 Sean Ryan (17), the youngest of five children, left his home in Downpatrick.

His mum Patricia Douglas, who is now in her 70s, last saw him the night before, when he told her he didn’t have to return to school until Wednesday.

The following morning she left for work while Sean was still in bed.

Family members say he didn’t tell any of them why he left.

Sean Ryan in June 1998

Between the day he disappeared and September 5, there were several sightings of the A-level student.

Sean crossed the border on a bus from Belfast to Galway.

This was the first confirmed sighting.

Patricia recalled her two nephews, who are from Co Donegal, ran in to him on the west coast, and he told them he was going to get a bus and was heading away for a few days.

On September 5 a fisherman gave Sean a lift on the Ennis to Lahinch road in Co Clare, dropping him off near a hostel.

Sean was last seen by a garda, who stopped and talked to him as he walked in the direction of the Cliffs of Moher.

Patricia previously told The Down Recorder: “He asked his name, his age, where he was from, and he told the garda he was 18.

“But he wasn’t; he had only turned 17 that June. Sean told him his right name and that he was going to some house up a lane. That was the last proper sighting.”

Sean is 5ft 7ins, with hazel eyes, and has a mole on his left cheek.

He was of medium build at the time and had short brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing blue or brown jeans and a distinctive brown corduroy fur-lined jacket with fur collar.

He also had a silver ring on a finger and was carrying £300.

How Sean Ryan might look today

Speaking previously to the Belfast Telegraph, Patricia said: “He had been working during the summer in the local hotel in Downpatrick, in their kitchens.

“He was getting ready to go back to school for the second year of his A-levels.

“He seemed to be looking forward to going back and seeing his friends, and I had turned up his new trousers the night before.

“I had everything ready for him going back to school, but he didn’t go.

“I went to work and came home, and in the evening time there was no sign of him.

“As the night went on I started to get really worried about him. I started making phone calls and looking for him.

“It turned out he had taken £300 out of his Post Office savings account that morning. He had very little with him, just a shoulder bag, a jacket and a pair of jeans and a jumper.”

Patricia has been left bereft by Sean’s disappearance, but remains hopeful he will be found safe and well.

She has led a determined effort with the PSNI and the Irish Missing People’s charity to establish his whereabouts.

The Garda undertook an extensive search along the coastline and at sea in 1998, but to no avail.

Patricia then dedicated her time to contacting hotels in Co Clare for possible leads from hospitality staff, as having worked in the sector, Sean was interested in catering.

She added: “Sean was a wonderful person — very kind and helpful.

“He rarely complained about anything and is sorely missed.

“I miss him terribly, and it’s hard to remember his voice and his smile.”

Ndella Senghore from Missing People said: “If anyone has any information about Sean’s disappearance, they can contact the Missing People’s helpline.”

She added: “Sean, if you are reading this, please get in touch. You can call us on 116 000 or email 116000@missingpeople.org.uk. If you are calling from Ireland, call us on +00 44 208 392 4545.”

People can visit Sean’s appeal on the Missing People website, where they can report a sighting, download his missing appeal as a poster and share it as widely as possible on social media. They can also contact Downpatrick PSNI station on 028 4461 5011.