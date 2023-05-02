'I needed to do more than lend my voice': Al Mennie on his 154-wave night challenge for anti-suicide charity

Al celebrating the end of his challenge which will benefit Darkness into Light

A Northern Ireland-based surfer has told how he battled tired legs and difficult conditions to tackle more than 150 waves in the dark in aid of charity.

Al Mennie (42) undertook the ‘Surf 154 — Surf Through Darkness’ challenge on Sunday evening — heading into the water at Downhill beach out to Benone in an effort to raise funds for the anti-suicide Darkness into Light charity.

Al Mennie

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, he said his desire stemmed from wanting to do more for the group rather than just “lending a voice” in support.

“I was doing things like radio interviews for the group and I felt like I wasn’t giving enough.

“I remember a presenter asking me ‘what are you doing for the cause?’ and I said something silly like ‘lending my voice’ and as soon as I put the phone down, I immediately thought, ‘this isn’t me’. I wanted to get stuck in, and to do more,” said Al, who has been surfing since he was a child and has won numerous world titles in the sport.”

The number of waves targeted by Al was 154 — he actually did 158 “to make sure” — which serves a poignant purpose.

According to data from the European Commission, 56,000 people took their own life in 2018 across Europe — 154 a day.

“It’s 2018 figures because of Covid, but I just thought that number was absolutely shocking. I wanted to draw attention to it, which is why it’s called Surf 154, to ensure it’s in people’s minds. It’s a huge number for this to be happening every single day,” he continued.

Al during his Surf 154 challenge

The challenge began at 9.01pm on Sunday, with Al’s efforts so far raising over £2,000 which will be shared amongst 14 local mental health charities. Despite the gruelling nature of the challenge, Al completed his surf in one hour 59 minutes — far shorter than what he expected or prepared for, and completely done with helmet and impact vest should he have found himself in trouble in the dark.

“My whole game plan was to get as many waves under my belt as possible,” he added.

“I was very cautious as it got darker, and ensured I was picking waves that I could handle. Your legs are tired, and the water is really heavy, but once I broke the back of it and got to a hundred I knew I was going to do it.”

To donate visit Darkness Into Light