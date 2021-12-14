I saw death: Belfast newborn lay grey and ‘lifeless’ as mum waited for ambulance that never arrived

A mother whose five-day-old baby stopped breathing while waiting for an ambulance which never came, said she felt let down and alone during the terrifying ordeal.

Mum Kirsty, who was only known by her first name, spoke to the BBC Stephen Nolan show on Radio Ulster.

She described how her baby turned grey and appeared lifeless saying she “saw death,” appear.

The mum of two said that after waiting 12 minutes on the phone to a 999 call handler, she and her partner decided to drive to the hospital instead as there was no ambulance available.

She was told she was next in the queue and paramedics were aware of her emergency, but there was no crew immediately available.

She was told to “remain calm”.

“My hopes were pinned on those paramedics coming and saving her. I already thought it was too late,” Kirsty said.

She described how she ripped her other three-year-old daughter from bed and along with her partner and newborn, got in the car and drove the five-minute journey to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

The desperate mum said she was “screaming" on the phone asking what to do as her baby was not breathing before being given CPR advice.

“I saw death in her mouth. By this point she was grey,” Kirsty said.

Up until that point, the call handler, she said, asked if the child was breathing and continued to ask how she was doing, but also asked numerous Covid-19 related questions.

Kirsty reiterated that she herself takes coronavirus very seriously, as she and her other child are both clinically extremely vulnerable, but she was concerned that questions such as ‘has anyone in your household had a continuous cough?’ were taking precedence over help for her baby who was not showing any signs of life.

“I respect that Covid is out there and it’s real,” she continued.

"The NHS and the ambulance service, they’re angels and they’re under an awful lot of stress… But I just think that if the training that's been given is that Covid questions must be asked first, I think that has to be reconsidered.

“Surely, stabilising life should come first and foremost. When I ran into the Royal, those doctors and nurses never asked me Covid questions.

"They took my daughter and saved her life and I’m grateful for that. I hope lessons are learned from stories like ours so some other families don't have to go through what we did.”

Kirsty said it was still not known what caused her baby’s condition.

“I was told after they had stabilised her by one of the nurses, ‘when you handed that baby to me there was no life in her. You are so lucky you did what you did because you saved your daughter's life. If you had been minutes later that baby wouldn't be here’.”

The Belfast Telegraph has contacted the Ambulance Service and Department of Health for comment.

Dr Nigel Ruddell, medical director at the NI Ambulance Service (NIAS) apologised for Kirsty’s experience and for anyone who faced a longer than expected time for help.

He said he listened to the recording of the actual call and said dispatchers were trained to stay calm, in order to send the right ambulance response and give the correct first aid advice if necessary.

The doctor said the NIAS was one of the best and quickest at giving out CPR advice when required.

He encouraged the public to listen carefully to phone dispatchers and answer questions clearly.

He said Covid-19 related questions were something every ambulance service across the UK was having to do in order to properly advise crews.

He said coronavirus queries were not the first questions asked at the outset of an emergency call, but rather call handlers will initially ask whether a patient is conscious and breathing.

Dr Ruddell noted that ambulances delays were "very common across the UK”.

"We are frequently advising people to take patients to hospital if we believe that’s safe and we’re doing that much more often over Covid,” he added.

"In critical cases, we are asking patients to stay put, as it’s much easier to manage that situation when somebody is stationary in the house so we can give them clear instruction.”

At the end of last month, NIAS warned that waiting times had trebled as the region battled the highest Covid infection rate in the UK.

Some patients were waiting up to six hours to be admitted to hospitals in November and one hospital had to divert ambulances to other emergency departments.

Monday’s Department of Health statistics showed bed occupancy throughout the system in Northern Ireland was at 104% with seven hospitals operating over capacity.

Health Minister Robin Swann warned pressures on hospitals could become as severe as they were last January due to the new Omicron variant of the virus if the public strayed from the health guidance.