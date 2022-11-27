‘I think it was deeply disrespectful’: Sinn Fein’s Mary Lou McDonald condemns ‘Up the Ra’ video

The president of Sinn Fein has condemned the behaviour of a woman at the centre of the Arlene Foster ‘oh, ah, up the Ra’ video, branding it “deeply disrespectful”.

However, leader Mary Lou McDonald said the incident could not be compared to a similar chant by the Republic of Ireland Women’s football team earlier this year when they qualified for their first Fifa World Cup and called the two scenarios “very distinct occurrences”.

When asked about the recent controversy involving Sinead Murtagh, a voluntary counsellor at St Paul’s High School in Bessbrook who is now on personal leave, Ms McDonald said it wasn’t acceptable.

“I think it was deeply disrespectful. I think at all times our interactions with each other need to be guided by civility and respect and certainly that fell far short of those standards,” she told BBC NI’s Sunday Politics.

“I suspect for what it is worth, although I don’t know, that the young woman in question perhaps belatedly realises the error of that particular approach to Arlene Foster and Arlene was right to call it out and Michelle O’Neill, my colleague, was right to say civility and respect must be our guiding lines.”

A video involving Ms Murtagh went viral last weekend when she filmed a short clip of her singing ‘oh, ah, up the Ra’ next to Mrs Foster, a former DUP First Minister whose father was shot by the IRA.

Mrs Foster, who has taken her seat in the House of Lords as Baroness Foster of Aghadrumsee, said she found it “depressing” that any young person would find it acceptable to sing pro-IRA slogans.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill has said that Ms Murtagh was “wrong” to have approached Mrs Foster in the way that she did. She also warned that people need to be “careful and very sensitive” in public discourse.

In October a video was widely circulated on social media showing Ireland’s players celebrating their win against Scotland in Hampden Park, which saw them qualify for the 2023 World Cup, chanting the line from the Celtic Symphony song.

Ms McDonald denied there was any comparison between the two events.

“I think they were very distinct occurrences, in one you saw the jubilance and over exuberance of young women after what was a fantastic win and a fantastic opportunity now for Irish women soccer players in the World Cup.

“I think that was one thing. I think the other incident with Arlene Foster was different and so we have responded in a way that is respectful and generous, I hope to everyone concerned.

“I don’t see any value in not giving an understanding to young women athletes who were full of joy after a tremendous win. I think there was a distinction.

“The Celtic Symphony is widely played and widely sung and as a popular chant it probably is somewhere in the neighbourhood of ‘Alice, Alice, who the bleep is Alice’.

“What I am saying as the leader of Sinn Fein is we approach each other and treat each other with respect and civility, so obviously approaching an individual, particularly who has had an experience in the conflict and is known to be of a political tradition and political position, that is a very different thing than a group of young people being young and exuberant.”

Meanwhile, Ms McDonald was also asked about comments she made earlier this month saying there was no comparison between the IRA and gangland criminals.

The Sinn Fein leader said any current criminality was “not politically motivated” and “inspired by greed”.

“To everybody who has suffered, whatever the circumstances, loss is loss. I would never, nor have I ever for a second, tried to minimise the reality of that suffering,” she added.

“We are now 25 years into a peace process that is not perfect but has been very successful. There is clearly a distinction.

“On the one hand you had what was an intractable conflict with combatants on both sides. On the other hand, you have an ongoing culture of what is called gangland, which is ongoing and alive and a real danger to society.

“It is ongoing, it is not politically inspired, it is inspired by greed, it is inspired by the drug trade. That is the point I was making.”