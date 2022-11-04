‘I thought Lyra had maybe tripped... then I noticed there was blood and I knew something was seriously wrong’

With a new film about her life just released, murdered journalist Lyra McKee’s sister and partner talk about why they’ll never process their grief until someone is held responsible for her death

Nichola McKee Corner (left) and Sara Canning, sister and partner of murdered journalist Lyra McKee. Photo: Kelvin Boyes

Dónal Lynch Fri 4 Nov 2022 at 15:00