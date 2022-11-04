‘I thought Lyra had maybe tripped... then I noticed there was blood and I knew something was seriously wrong’
With a new film about her life just released, murdered journalist Lyra McKee’s sister and partner talk about why they’ll never process their grief until someone is held responsible for her death
Dónal Lynch
When Nichola McKee Corner saw the deeply moving new documentary on her sister, Lyra, the celebrated journalist who was shot at a riot in Derry over three years ago, the emotions were bittersweet.