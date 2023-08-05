‘I thought of the blast while in the air’ Survivor of Omagh bomb completes skydive to mark 25th anniversary of atrocity

Survivors of the Omagh bomb Kate Walls and Rachel Galbraith preparing for their skydive (Aodhan Roberts/Belfast Telegraph)

The completed the dive to mark the 25th anniversary of the bombing (Photo: Aodhan Roberts)

Kate Walls and Rachel Galbraith before the skydive at Skydive Ireland in Garvagh. Picture: Aodhan Roberts/Sunday Life.

A survivor of the Omagh bomb who took part in a skydive has said she thought of the blast whilst up in the air and completing the feat was a message to the terrorists responsible.

Kate Walls (51) and Rachel Galbraith (49) were in their 20s when they were caught up in the explosion which killed 29 people in August 1998.

The pair had just met up on the Saturday afternoon when the 500lb bomb went off having been planted by the Real IRA.

After multiple surgeries, Kate eventually lost part of her leg due to the extent of her injuries sustained in the blast.

On Saturday, the pair completed a skydive to mark the upcoming 25th anniversary of the blast – the first time either have marked the moment that changed their lives.

Speaking shortly after she completed the dive at Skydive Ireland in Garvagh, Kate said: “When I was up in the sky, I couldn’t help but think of why I was doing this and what happened.

"I don’t know if I should say this, but when I landed it was like a big f*** you to the people who done this to me and Rachel but also a high five for us at what we have come through to do this.”

In an interview with this newspaper prior to the jump, both Rachel and Kate said the tandem skydive symbolises the survivors’ zeal for life and determination to show the perpetrators “you didn’t get us”.

They pair raised over £2000 in their challenge, to proceeds of which will go to Wave Trauma Centre, which has supported Kate and Rachel in their recovery.

"When we were in the plane, I looked out the window below, and thought of the reason I was up there,” Kate said on Saturday.

"I knew why I was doing it, and it was because of what happened 25 years ago. When I was freefalling at 120mph at 15,000 ft, I was looking at the sky and guiding the parachute and again, I’m not going to lie, I thought of what this was all for.”

Ahead of the jump, Kate said she “went to the bathroom multiple times” to check her prosthetic limb was correctly secured.

"Speaking of being nervous, I was told just before the dive there was a man who had completed a dive with a prosthetic and it flew off in the middle of the air and they couldn’t find it. So I did head to the bathroom a good few times to make sure,” she said laughing.

"Half way through the jump, I turned to my instructor Simon who was fabulous and asked him if my leg was still attached.

“The only thing I really worried about was landing and getting my legs up as quickly as possible, but nothing got left behind.

Kate also said she would skydive again in a “heartbeat”.

"If I can do this at 51, anyone can do it, I would recommend it and to do it with my best friend was amazing.

"We have lots of memories together, sad, happy and traumatic – I’m just this is now a good memory we have together.”