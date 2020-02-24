I thought we'd die, says Derry mum after wheelie bin set alight at front door

A young Londonderry mother thought she and her four-month-old baby boy were going to die after arsonists blocked the only escape route from their first floor flat with a burning bin.

Bronagh Rogan (27) spoke of her terror after thugs set fire to a wheelie bin outside her Galliagh Park flat door - their only escape route - on Friday night trapping her and her infant son Fionn inside.

Fire officers were able to extinguish the flames, however the young mother-of-two said she has been left traumatised by the incident and is now too fearful to stay in her home.

"On Friday night my oldest son was out with his daddy and I was at home with my youngest son, Fionn, who is four months old," she said.

"I had just settled the baby, was hanging washing up at around 10.30pm and looked at my front door and through the glass I could see flickering.

"I went to the door and opened it and the smoke and heat of the fire hit me up the face. I slammed the door again and ran into the living room where my baby was.

"I grabbed him in my arms and called the fire brigade.

"The front door is my only escape route. I live in a first floor flat and they had blocked that with my wheelie bin which was on fire. There was no way I was getting out.

"I was absolutely terrified. I was on the phone to the fire brigade asking them to come and my mind was racing. I closed the living room door over to protect us and I was thinking how am I going to get this baby out of the window.

"I couldn't leave the room, I was petrified. I was just standing at the window with the baby in my arms waiting for the fire brigade to come.

"I was panicking, thinking, how am I going to get this baby out to safety?

"I thought that if I threw myself out I could end up with a broken body part, but I didn't know what would happen to him, he is so small. It was just terrifying."

Bronagh said she is too fearful to stay in the home she has built for her family over the past six years.

"I am not staying here," she said. "Anti-social behaviour is happening here every night. My anxiety is just through the roof now. I can't do this anymore. I would appeal to the mothers and fathers of these young people to help stop this. I put posts up on social media nearly every night about this type of behaviour and the chat back I get is unbelievable.

"Some of them call me names, they shout at me that they are going to put my windows through. My six-year-old son is too afraid to stay here. And so am I now.

"If I could talk to those who did this I would tell them to catch themselves on. How would they like it if it was their front door and their family?"

Bronagh, who was treated for shock after the incident, said: "I thought when I was standing there with my baby in my arms that there is no way out for us.

"There is just no other way out besides the front door.

"I thought that was it for us, that I can't get this baby out. If my door is on fire, that is it.

"I could see the flames and smoke from the balcony coming across the window we were standing at.

"I could see the fire getting bigger and bigger and I couldn't see a way out.

"I have never been as terrified in all my life," the young mother added.

Police said that they are investigating the incident.

"The NIFRS attended and extinguished a fire in a bin in a communal landing area of flats in Galliagh Park on Friday night," said a PSNI spokesperson.

"No damage was caused to the landing or stairs.

"A woman in her 20s who had been trapped, along with her baby, inside a flat by the burning bin was treated for shock.

"Officers are appealing for witnesses and can be contacted on 101, quoting reference 1990 21/02/20."