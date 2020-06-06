'I want to do it as best as I can and that's me as a human being speaking, not me as Trimble speaking' - David Trimble's son 'humbled' to be new mayor

The son of David Trimble has followed in his father's political footsteps and vowed to represent all communities as a new mayor.

Nicholas Trimble said he will seek to be as "down-to-earth" as possible as Lisburn and Castlereagh's incoming first citizen "whatever the legacy of my surname is".

The UUP councillor took the mantle from the DUP's Alan Givan yesterday, and will serve alongside party colleague Jenny Palmer, who is deputy.

Mr Trimble said Northern Ireland was a "far different place" from when his father took office as First Minister in 1998.

He said: "I think as a society we're all working and living together.

"Unfortunately, politically, that seems to be the one walk of life where Northern Ireland has reached a bit of a stalemate, which is deeply regrettable, but I intend to fulfil the duties of mayor as well as I can, whatever the legacy of my surname is.

"I am humbled to be chosen for the role.

"I want to do it as best as I can and that's me as a human being speaking, not me as Trimble speaking."

He said he expected the year ahead to be shaped by Covid-19, which has hammered the coffers of local councils.

Mr Trimble told the chamber he felt the council had a "moral obligation" to help vulnerable residents.

He added that he would be "accessible as possible" to everybody in his role.

He has chosen food banks in Lisburn and Dundonald for his mayoral charities.

He said: "I want to see the council step up and be there for people, and be there for different communities.

"This time last year the council was bristling with optimism, with a huge capital investment programme and the Belfast Regional City Deal. And now it's going to be a very, very different setting."

DUP councillor Scott Carson said he could remember seeing Mr Trimble chaperoned off the school bus when his father was First Minister.

He "heartily" congratulated the incoming mayor on behalf of his party.