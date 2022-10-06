'I was asked how many boyfriends I'd had': Top NI scientist on persistent gender focus despite significant achievements

Astrophysicist Jocelyn Bell Burnell has said not winning the prestigious Nobel Prize – despite significant contributions to her field’s work – “has been good” for her.

Dame Jocelyn discovered radio pulsars in in 1967.

A pulsar is an extremely magnetized rotating neutron star that gives off beams of electromagnetic radiation out of magnetic poles.

The Co Armagh scientist made the discovery when she was just 24 years old on a new telescope she helped develop.

Despite her role in the work which saw three Nobel Prizes handed out over the years, Dame Jocelyn was not listed as a recipient for any of them. Her supervisor instead won the prize in 1967.

Speaking to Prospect Magazine, Dame Jocelyn said being overlooked for the top prize in science doesn’t phase her.

“Not getting the Nobel has been good for me because I’ve been given pretty much every other prize,” she said.

In 2018, Dame Jocelyn won the world’s largest award for science, the Breakthrough Prize, which comes with a grand prize of £2.3 million.

But the physicist decided to instead give the money away, donating it to help disadvantaged and under-represented women in the science field, including ethnic minorities and refugees.

Born in Lurgan to Allison and Phillip Bell, astronomy was something she was familiar with from an early age given her father’s role in the architecture of the Armagh Observatory.

She has previously spoken about her parents fight for her right to study science as a girl instead of cooking and sewing.

Bell Burnell then became the only female in her physics class at the University of Glasgow, where she was jeered at by male students, who banged desks whenever she entered a lecture theatre.

"I learnt not to show weakness, not to show it was affecting me,” she told the magazine.

After being told the director of her summer job at the Jodrell Bank radio observatory in Manchester “didn’t favour female students" Dame Jocelyn continued her studies at Cambridge where she helped create the telescope she would make her famous discovery on.

She still faced confusion as a woman with a desire for a career in STEM, telling the magazine Cambridge initially thought her application was a mistake as she was both from Northern Ireland and a woman.

While working with her telescope on November 28, 1967, Bell Burnell noticed a bit of “scruff” - a radio burst repeating every 1.3 seconds - which later became her famous discovery.

Although her discovery led to notable fame within the scientific community, she says the media still continues to focus on her gender.

“I was asked how many boyfriends I had had, what were my vital statistics and whether, for photos, I could undo a button or two on my blouse,” she said.

It’s widely acknowledged by many in Bell Burnell’s field that she was “overlooked” for the Nobel Prize. One of her colleagues, Fred Hoyle, even said he believes he was overlooked for the prize after he spoke out in support for her.

Bell Burnell previously received a CBE from the Queen and in 2007 was promoted to Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire for services to Astronomy in recognition of her discovery.

This year’s Nobel Prize for Physics was awarded to three scientists for their work on quantum information science.