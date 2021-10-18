I was concerned NI centenary service would be celebration: Catholic Church head Archbishop Eamon Martin

Archbishop said he has been criticised in his community for attending but believes it was important to help relations here

The head of the Catholic Church in Ireland has admitted he was not comfortable about participating in a service with other faith leaders to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland and partition of the island.

The cross community service of “reflection and hope” in Armagh this Thursday will be attended by the Queen, but Irish President Michael D Higgins will not attend after controversially claiming the event had become politicised.

Archbishop Eamon Martin said that he had been criticised from within his own community for engaging in discussions around the centenary and that he understood their concerns.

But he said he felt it was an opportunity to recognise, and be sensitive to, other viewpoints, and after making his concerns known, his “voice was heard by other church leaders”.

He said that as a Catholic, it was “particularly difficult” for him to engage in any talk about “celebrating” the centenary of 1921 and that he understood the views of those within his own community who regarded partition as a “terrible moment of grief and separation”.

He admitted that at one point, he was “a bit afraid” that the centenary would be a celebration of the foundation of Northern Ireland “and not much else” and that he had expressed these concerns to the other church leaders.

But he said that as head of the Catholic Church, he felt it was his responsibility to encourage his own community to “enter into this period of reflection”, bringing with them their concerns, regrets about the past and aspirations for the future.

Sinn Fein will also not attend the event, although the SDLP, senior members of the Irish government and unionists will.

Archbishop Martin was speaking on a special podcast released as part of a series featuring the main church leaders on the theme of Identity and Belonging: Past, Present and Future.

The podcast series begins today, with Archbishop Martin in conversation with Irish language educator and community activist Linda Ervine, who shared her own experience of working to cultivate an appreciation for the Irish language in the Protestant/Unionist community.

The podcast, presented by broadcaster Judith Hill, started off with Archbishop Martin discussing the centenary, his own misgivings and his responsibilities as leader of the Catholic Church, ahead of this Thursday’s Service of Reflection and Hope.

“For me as a Catholic, it was always going to be particularly difficult to have any talk about celebrating the centenary of 1921,” he said.

“I shared this with my brothers and sisters from the other Christian traditions and said, ‘How can we look upon this year 2021 as opportunity to build greater mutual understanding, to work towards more harmony and reconciliation?

“We felt as church leaders it was important to for us to invite people into a shared space where we could reflect together on issues to do with identity and belonging.”

Archbishop Martin said that the church leaders’ St Patrick’s Day message recognised that the centenary would be viewed in very different ways by people here, and that the churches had played a role in that.

“For me in our St Patrick’s Day message we were trying to express that this year represents a lot of different things for different people but for me one of the most significant aspects of our message was our acceptance of a kind of shared responsibility for all that has been going wrong in this part of the world over the last 100 years,” he said.

“And maybe as churches even accepting our part in fomenting and not doing enough to discourage discord and disagreement and perhaps retreating into our own camps to a certain extent. For me that was deeply significant, a kind of shared expression of remorse and a commitment to building a deeper understanding of each other this year and the years ahead.”

This shared expression of remorse, he said, was accompanied by a shared commitment to build a deeper understanding of each other this year and in the years ahead.

“I felt that as a leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland, that I had a responsibility to perhaps encourage members of my own flock to enter into this period of reflection, bringing with us all our concerns, worries and, let’s say, regrets about the past,” he said.

“Many members of all of the communities here have now accepted that there is a sensitivity surrounding this particular centenary and that we should be sensitive to one another and to realise that on this island and in these islands, there are such a variety of viewpoints and yet we have to recognise that people have legitimate aspirations.

“This was one of the things that was built into the preamble of the Good Friday Belfast Agreement, that we need to recognise one another’s legitimate aspirations.

“For me, that was something that really motivated my call for people in the Catholic community to try and get a deeper understanding of what happened in 1921 and to try and use it as opportunity to reach out to our brothers and sisters who don’t share the same viewpoint as we do.”

Admitting his initial concerns that the centenary would be a celebration of Northern Ireland’s foundation, the Catholic Primate said he had been pleased when his views were taken on board and the special Service of Reflection and Hope organised by all the church leaders.

“I must say in fairness we did make a point to everyone concerned that we would like to lead a service, that we would invite others to share with us in bringing to God all of our mistakes, all of our hopes and this was one moment where I felt I really had to voice my concern,” he said.

“I was really pleased that my voice was heard by other church leaders and I feel we have recovered the possibility of doing something very special and very deeply symbolic in the autumn.”

The podcast was recorded towards the end of the summer and is the first in a series of five to be broadcast ever day this week. The podcasts can be accessed on www.irishchurches.org/podcast or by searching for 'Church Leaders Group Ireland' on your favourite podcast provider.