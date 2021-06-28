I was sad to leave NI and my family, but I’d have failed if I hadn’t, reveals AP McCoy

Tony McCoy with his parents Claire and Paedar and siblings Annemarie, Roisin, Jane, Colm and Kelly

Champion jockey AP McCoy has said that if he had ended up staying in Northern Ireland when he was younger he would have felt like he had "failed".

Sir Tony said that it was a wrench to leave his family but that he needed to test himself across the water - a move that paid off as he became the greatest jump rider of all time.

He said: "I left home when I was 15 to go and work in (trainer) Jim Bolger's and my mum, God rest her, she's dead now, but I got into lots of trouble with the attendance officer because I kept mitching off school and different things.

"And then I went to Jim's for four and a half years and I came to England in August '94, I was 20 years old and came on the boat and went to (trainer) Toby (Balding).

"I was very sad leaving home, I was very close to my four sisters, my brother and my dad.

"But I always had this thing that I always thought if I ended up back living at home, it meant that I had failed.

"So I always had that fear that I would fail, you know?

"It was tough but I was very well looked after. It's about work, I think I had a little bit of talent, I'm not sure I had loads.

"But I'd a very good work ethic, I was never satisfied, I was never content, I always tried to get better.

"I was always challenging myself and I suppose when you're lucky enough to get in a rhythm and a way of winning, it nearly becomes a need and a greed.

"It's not about wanting it to happen or hoping it will happen, it's about making it happen - and the only way you can make it happen is by working. It's the one thing I don't have any regrets over."

AP (47) said that so insatiable was his will to win that it was like being hooked on a drug.

He explained: "I don't know whether I got more enjoyment out of winning or whether it was the fear of failure.

"I suppose - and I've never taken drugs or alcohol or anything like that in my life - so maybe it's just a drug.

"I was watching a programme not long ago on heroin and I'm thinking, these people who take heroin for the first time they chase that feeling but they never get it again.

"Maybe it's like that. Maybe I need a constant hit of it and it was the only thing that kept me going.

"And when I didn't get it, it made me angry and whatever."

Sir Tony also revealed he has been trolled before after losing races with people telling him they hoped he would break his neck - but he said he brushed off abuse and advised young sportspeople to avoid social media.

He said: "Everyone now is into media, the world is a very different place - I'm not sure it is for the better, but it is.

"I don't think for young sportspeople it's a great idea and if you had the power to ban it from young sports people and young performers I would.

"Because I don't think it makes you any better and it's a weakness to get caught up in praise or criticism. You should just ignore it all, but a lot of them can't.

"I had it through the latter part of my career, you'd be on the way home and you'd got beat in three or four and you'd have people wishing you a fall and break your neck.

"Genuinely it never bothered me because as long as I was happy with my own performance - I'd enough problem living with myself never mind what anyone else thought of me."

Sir Tony, from Moneyglass, Co Antrim, joked to ex-football manager Harry Redknapp on his podcast that he has piled on weight since retiring six years ago.

He laughed: "The funny thing is, I saw a picture of myself when I was 16 having my first ride at Phoenix Park in 1990.

"I was exactly 6st 3lb and I'm definitely twice that weight now if not a little bit more.

"So things have changed - I'm twice the person I was!"​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​